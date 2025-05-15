Hold the Linen Trousers—Try the Elegant Skirt Trend I've Seen on So Many Stylish People

Linen trousers will never date, but for summer 2025 I've spotted polka-dot skirts on so many classy dressers. Scroll down to see and shop my edit of the best polka-dot skirts.

@mariaaliam, @shhtephs, @rayan.xasan wear polka dot skirts
If 2024 was the year of leopard print, 2025 is all about polka dots. Most fashion people would agree that polka dots aren't really a 'trend' in the traditional sense, with this vintage-inspired pattern consistently proving its longevity in our wardrobes. However, from elegant midi dresses to trendy silk head scarves, it seems that stylish dressers and celebrities alike are re-invoking their love for this pretty print this season. And with summer finally here, it appears that fashion people everywhere are forgoing their traditional linen trousers for skirts in this classy motif.

@abimarvel wears a blue-and-white polka dot skirt with a cream cardigan and raffia bucket bag

Let's be honest, linen trousers are a forever summer staple that will never leave our outfit rotations, however, I'm personally always on the hunt for items that are interesting yet uncomplicated and easy to style with other items in my wardrobe, and a polka dot skirt fits this criteria perfectly. And the best part? Polka dots are a season-less trend that you can pull out and style for any time of year, further proving its longevity and versatility.

@oliviagraceherring wears a white-and-black polka skirt with a black tank and flip-flops

Polka dot skirts have a timeless appeal that makes them feel equally classic and fresh. Not to mention that the elegant print will make your summer outfits look extremely expensive even if you opt for an affordable high-street iteration. Although classic black and white colourways are extremely popular as they're neutral enough to pair with all of your wardrobe staples, there are also plenty of different trending colour combinations on the market at the moment.

@rayan.xasan wears a black-and-white polka dot skirt with a white t-shirt, black blazer and purple mules

For summer 2025, there are plenty of silhouettes, colourways and fabrications of polka-dot skirts available, but I'm personally looking to invest in a slinky satin iteration in a classic colourway that I can style with a plain tank top and suede sandals now, and then a chunky knit and knee-high boots come autumn.

@shhtephs wears a sheer white-and-black polka dot skirt with a red belt and black cardigan

If you're also in the market for an elegant polka-dot skirt, Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best polka-dot skirts to wear from now until autumn.

@mariaalia weats a black-and-white polka dot skirt with a white and cream top, yellow bag and mesh flats

Shop the Best Polka Dot Skirts for Summer 2025 and Beyond:

Areza Polka-Dot Midi Skirt
Rixo
Areza Polka-Dot Midi Skirt

This is the exact skirt I'll be investing in this year,

Maeve 90's Bias Midi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Maeve 90's Bias Midi Slip Skirt

I'm obsessed with this entire look.

Laurie Skirt -- Hepburn Dot
DÔEN
Laurie Skirt

No one does summer staples quite like Dôen.

Buttoned A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Buttoned A-Line Midi Skirt

I love the more subtle light brown polka dots on this midi.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt

A great high-street find.

Pierra Skirt - Ecru Polka Dots on Chocolate Print - Linen - Sézane
Sezane
Pierra Skirt

French-girl approved.

Layered Distressed Polka-Dot Chiffon Skirt
ACNE STUDIOS
Layered Distressed Polka-Dot Chiffon Skirt

If Acne Studios are doing it, you know it's cool.

Reclaimed Vintage Midi Skirt in Rose Pink Polka Dot Print
Reclaimed Vintage
Midi Skirt

The prettiest shade of pink.

Polka-Dot Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt
GANNI
Polka-Dot Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt

Style with the matching corset top or pair with a simple white cami.

Polka-Dot Miniskirt
Patou
Polka-Dot Miniskirt

How cute is this?

Mint Velvet, Spot Print Satin Skirt
Mint Velvet
Spot Print Satin Skirt

This navy-and-white combo is just as versatile as classic black-and-white polka dots.

Short Polka Dot Print Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Short Polka Dot Print Skirt

Perfect for the warmer months.

urban outfitters, Chai Polka Dot Slip Skirt
urban outfitters
Chai Polka Dot Slip Skirt

Chocolate brown is a big colour trend for summer 2025.

Polka Dot Maxi Skirt
French Connection
Polka Dot Maxi Skirt

The perfect summer event skirt.

Brandy Skirt Es
Reformation
Brandy Skirt Es

Simple, chic and easy to style.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
