If 2024 was the year of leopard print, 2025 is all about polka dots. Most fashion people would agree that polka dots aren't really a 'trend' in the traditional sense, with this vintage-inspired pattern consistently proving its longevity in our wardrobes. However, from elegant midi dresses to trendy silk head scarves, it seems that stylish dressers and celebrities alike are re-invoking their love for this pretty print this season. And with summer finally here, it appears that fashion people everywhere are forgoing their traditional linen trousers for skirts in this classy motif.

Let's be honest, linen trousers are a forever summer staple that will never leave our outfit rotations, however, I'm personally always on the hunt for items that are interesting yet uncomplicated and easy to style with other items in my wardrobe, and a polka dot skirt fits this criteria perfectly. And the best part? Polka dots are a season-less trend that you can pull out and style for any time of year, further proving its longevity and versatility.

Polka dot skirts have a timeless appeal that makes them feel equally classic and fresh. Not to mention that the elegant print will make your summer outfits look extremely expensive even if you opt for an affordable high-street iteration. Although classic black and white colourways are extremely popular as they're neutral enough to pair with all of your wardrobe staples, there are also plenty of different trending colour combinations on the market at the moment.

For summer 2025, there are plenty of silhouettes, colourways and fabrications of polka-dot skirts available, but I'm personally looking to invest in a slinky satin iteration in a classic colourway that I can style with a plain tank top and suede sandals now, and then a chunky knit and knee-high boots come autumn.

If you're also in the market for an elegant polka-dot skirt, Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best polka-dot skirts to wear from now until autumn.

