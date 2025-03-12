Step Aside, Leopard Print—This Is Unquestionably 2025's It Print

a collage of fashion influencer and runway images featuring 2025&#039;s zebra print trend
(Image credit: Jacquemus; @christietyler; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaïa; @_jeanettemadsen_; @rosiehw; @hannamw)
Just as the leopard-print trend is reaching a fever pitch, another animal is already hot on its heels. Don't get me wrong—I don't see the trend going anywhere anytime soon and to be fair, I've personally invested in it myself, but this season, designers, retail brands, and celebrities alike are posing a united front on a new It print that feels like a fresh evolution of the animal-printed theme that we're seeing play out across fashion right now. With that, we're officially introducing zebra print as the "It" print to know for 2025.

With its graphic black-and-white stripes that go with all manner of neutrals and both gold and silver jewelry accents, I'd even argue that zebra is much easier to incorporate into your wardrobe and style than leopard print. The fashion world seems to agree here, as the print is suddenly popping up all over the market at retail favorites like J.Crew, Mango, and Zara. To be fair, Alaïa was one of the first to put zebra on the runway in a major way with a printed maxi coat in its fall 2022 collection, followed by Jacquemus, who dressed celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the print for its "La Casa" collection staged in Capri last summer.

From the runways to the affordable market, see the brands, celebrities, and fashion people backing the trend and, of course, shop our zebra-print picks here.

The Zebra-Print Trend in Action

Alaia fall/winter 2022 runway look featuring the zebra print trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia)

Alaïa, which is always one to set the trends rather than follow them, showed zebra print in its fall 2022 collection via a sweeping maxi coat finished with a fluted mermaid tail. The rest of the look was minimal—just a few silver cuff bracelets—proving just how little styling the print needs.

a Jacquemus model walks the fall/winter 2025 runway wearing an all-white look with a zebra-print belt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jacquemus)

To celebrate its "La Casa" collection, Jacquemus staged another one of its destination runway shows in Capri last summer and zebra print featured heavily through accessories like belts, bucket bags, and mules.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley outfit image featuring the zebra print trend

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

The number one way the style set is embracing zebra right now? Through an animal-print skirt, like the pencil skirt style Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore to attend the above Jacquemus show.

fashion influencer outfit image featuring the zebra print trend

(Image credit: @christietyler)

J.Crew was one of the first retailers to get in on the trend with ultra-luxe pieces like the calf-hair finished jacket and skirt set on Christie Tyler pictured here.

fashion influencer outfit image featuring the zebra print trend

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Although zebra print can seem intimidating to wear, it's actually a minimalist's dream print since it couldn't be any easier to wear with black-and-white staples.

fashion influencer outfit image featuring the zebra print trend

(Image credit: @hannamw)

While Alaïa and Rotate's outerwear made a case for a winter wardrobe with zebra print, there's something inherently vacation-esque about it, and I love the idea of mixing it with other colorful prints where zebra takes on the role of a neutral.

fashion influencer outfit image featuring the zebra print trend

(Image credit: @christietyler)

If you're going to test the waters, my suggestion is to opt for a pair of zebra-print shoes to accent just about any look.

Shop the Trend

Le Rond Carre Zebra-Print Leather-Trimmed Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Rond Carre Zebra-Print Leather-Trimmed Shoulder Bag

Dream bag.

Zebra-Print Faux Fur Coat
Rotate
Zebra-Print Faux Fur Coat

The brand founder's styling above sold me on this statement coat.

Maren Ballet Flat
Reformation
Maren Ballet Flat

I'd be shocked if these are still in stock on April 1.

Collection Calf Hair Jacket in Zebra Print
J.Crew
Calf Hair Jacket in Zebra Print

Wear it with the matching skirt, obviously.

Mango, Zebra-Print Draped Blouse
Mango
Zebra-Print Draped Blouse

Everything I want in a spring going-out top.

Zebra Silver-Tone, Enamel and Crystal Cuff
Jacquemus
Zebra Silver-Tone, Enamel and Crystal Cuff

Even a little zebra touch goes a long way.

Bennie Zebra-Print Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress
By Malene Birger
Bennie Zebra-Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Love this futuristic take on the print.

Zebra-Print Leather Pumps
Magda Butrym
Zebra-Print Leather Pumps

I clicked in for the print but stayed for the modern shape.

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

This whole outfit, please and thank you.

Wales Bonner Slipper Loafers
Wales Bonner
Slipper Loafers

The calf-hair finish takes these to a whole other level.

Fine Knit Sweater
Zara
Fine Knit Sweater

A wallet-friendly add.

MANGO, Large Zebra-Print Bucket Bag - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Large Zebra-Print Bucket Bag

This looks designer.

Tri Bikini Top
Ziah
Tri Bikini Top

I'm so ready for summer.

Zebra Print Leather Jacket
Mango
Zebra Print Leather Jacket

Mango has so many A+ zebra picks right now.

Horsebit Zebra-Print Calf Hair Loafers
Gucci
Horsebit Zebra-Print Calf Hair Loafers

These are a whole vibe,

Zebra-Print Denim Trench Coat
Alaïa
Zebra-Print Denim Trench Coat

Swoon!

B-Low the Belt Kennedy Calf Hair Belt
B-Low the Belt
Kennedy Calf Hair Belt

The perfect punchy accessory to amp up your simple outfits.

Zebra-Printed High-Rise Midi Skirt
Alaïa
Zebra-Printed High-Rise Midi Skirt

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would wear this with a sheer black turtleneck.

Mango, Zebra-Print Fur Sandals
Mango
Zebra-Print Fur Sandals

What if I told you they were already in my cart?

Sofia Tote
Reformation
Sofia Tote

Reformation has done it again.

Jacquard-Weave Mini Dress
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Mini Dress

H&M got it very correct with this.

Animal Print Buckle Ballet Flats
ZARA
Animal Print Buckle Ballet Flats

Don't buy these if you hate compliments.

Reformation Pike Satin Dress
Reformation
Pike Satin Dress

Such a pretty cut.

Collection Calf Hair Mini Skirt in Zebra Print
J.Crew
Calf Hair Mini Skirt in Zebra Print

There's just something about a zebra-print skirt that's so right.

Stoney Clover Lane Pouchette Crossbody Bag
Stoney Clover Lane
Pouchette Crossbody Bag

How adorable is this?

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

Your jeans will have never looked fresher.

Sheer Silk Scarf in Zebra Print
J.Crew
Sheer Silk Scarf in Zebra Print

Endless ways to style it.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

