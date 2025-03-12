Step Aside, Leopard Print—This Is Unquestionably 2025's It Print

Just as the leopard-print trend is reaching a fever pitch, another animal is already hot on its heels. Don't get me wrong—I don't see the trend going anywhere anytime soon and to be fair, I've personally invested in it myself, but this season, designers, retail brands, and celebrities alike are posing a united front on a new It print that feels like a fresh evolution of the animal-printed theme that we're seeing play out across fashion right now. With that, we're officially introducing zebra print as the "It" print to know for 2025.

With its graphic black-and-white stripes that go with all manner of neutrals and both gold and silver jewelry accents, I'd even argue that zebra is much easier to incorporate into your wardrobe and style than leopard print. The fashion world seems to agree here, as the print is suddenly popping up all over the market at retail favorites like J.Crew, Mango, and Zara. To be fair, Alaïa was one of the first to put zebra on the runway in a major way with a printed maxi coat in its fall 2022 collection, followed by Jacquemus, who dressed celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the print for its "La Casa" collection staged in Capri last summer.

From the runways to the affordable market, see the brands, celebrities, and fashion people backing the trend and, of course, shop our zebra-print picks here.

The Zebra-Print Trend in Action

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia)

Alaïa, which is always one to set the trends rather than follow them, showed zebra print in its fall 2022 collection via a sweeping maxi coat finished with a fluted mermaid tail. The rest of the look was minimal—just a few silver cuff bracelets—proving just how little styling the print needs.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jacquemus)

To celebrate its "La Casa" collection, Jacquemus staged another one of its destination runway shows in Capri last summer and zebra print featured heavily through accessories like belts, bucket bags, and mules.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

The number one way the style set is embracing zebra right now? Through an animal-print skirt, like the pencil skirt style Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore to attend the above Jacquemus show.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

J.Crew was one of the first retailers to get in on the trend with ultra-luxe pieces like the calf-hair finished jacket and skirt set on Christie Tyler pictured here.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Although zebra print can seem intimidating to wear, it's actually a minimalist's dream print since it couldn't be any easier to wear with black-and-white staples.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

While Alaïa and Rotate's outerwear made a case for a winter wardrobe with zebra print, there's something inherently vacation-esque about it, and I love the idea of mixing it with other colorful prints where zebra takes on the role of a neutral.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

If you're going to test the waters, my suggestion is to opt for a pair of zebra-print shoes to accent just about any look.

Shop the Trend

Jacquemus Le Rond Carre Zebra-Print Leather-Trimmed Shoulder Bag $1560 SHOP NOW Dream bag.

Rotate Zebra-Print Faux Fur Coat $725 SHOP NOW The brand founder's styling above sold me on this statement coat.

Reformation Maren Ballet Flat $168 SHOP NOW I'd be shocked if these are still in stock on April 1.

J.Crew Calf Hair Jacket in Zebra Print $1350 SHOP NOW Wear it with the matching skirt, obviously.

Mango Zebra-Print Draped Blouse $60 SHOP NOW Everything I want in a spring going-out top.

Jacquemus Zebra Silver-Tone, Enamel and Crystal Cuff $650 SHOP NOW Even a little zebra touch goes a long way.

By Malene Birger Bennie Zebra-Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress $680 SHOP NOW Love this futuristic take on the print.

Magda Butrym Zebra-Print Leather Pumps $1020 SHOP NOW I clicked in for the print but stayed for the modern shape.

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt $98 SHOP NOW This whole outfit, please and thank you.

Wales Bonner Slipper Loafers $650 SHOP NOW The calf-hair finish takes these to a whole other level.

Zara Fine Knit Sweater $36 SHOP NOW A wallet-friendly add.

Mango Large Zebra-Print Bucket Bag $80 SHOP NOW This looks designer.

Ziah Tri Bikini Top $119 SHOP NOW I'm so ready for summer.

Mango Zebra Print Leather Jacket $60 SHOP NOW Mango has so many A+ zebra picks right now.

Gucci Horsebit Zebra-Print Calf Hair Loafers $1190 SHOP NOW These are a whole vibe,

Alaïa Zebra-Print Denim Trench Coat $3560 SHOP NOW Swoon!

B-Low the Belt Kennedy Calf Hair Belt $135 SHOP NOW The perfect punchy accessory to amp up your simple outfits.

Alaïa Zebra-Printed High-Rise Midi Skirt $2160 SHOP NOW Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would wear this with a sheer black turtleneck.

Mango Zebra-Print Fur Sandals $100 SHOP NOW What if I told you they were already in my cart?

Reformation Sofia Tote $498 SHOP NOW Reformation has done it again.

H&M Jacquard-Weave Mini Dress $45 SHOP NOW H&M got it very correct with this.

ZARA Animal Print Buckle Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW Don't buy these if you hate compliments.

Reformation Pike Satin Dress $248 SHOP NOW Such a pretty cut.

J.Crew Calf Hair Mini Skirt in Zebra Print $550 SHOP NOW There's just something about a zebra-print skirt that's so right.

Stoney Clover Lane Pouchette Crossbody Bag $138 SHOP NOW How adorable is this?

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule $278 SHOP NOW Your jeans will have never looked fresher.