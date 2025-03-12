Step Aside, Leopard Print—This Is Unquestionably 2025's It Print
Just as the leopard-print trend is reaching a fever pitch, another animal is already hot on its heels. Don't get me wrong—I don't see the trend going anywhere anytime soon and to be fair, I've personally invested in it myself, but this season, designers, retail brands, and celebrities alike are posing a united front on a new It print that feels like a fresh evolution of the animal-printed theme that we're seeing play out across fashion right now. With that, we're officially introducing zebra print as the "It" print to know for 2025.
With its graphic black-and-white stripes that go with all manner of neutrals and both gold and silver jewelry accents, I'd even argue that zebra is much easier to incorporate into your wardrobe and style than leopard print. The fashion world seems to agree here, as the print is suddenly popping up all over the market at retail favorites like J.Crew, Mango, and Zara. To be fair, Alaïa was one of the first to put zebra on the runway in a major way with a printed maxi coat in its fall 2022 collection, followed by Jacquemus, who dressed celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the print for its "La Casa" collection staged in Capri last summer.
From the runways to the affordable market, see the brands, celebrities, and fashion people backing the trend and, of course, shop our zebra-print picks here.
The Zebra-Print Trend in Action
Alaïa, which is always one to set the trends rather than follow them, showed zebra print in its fall 2022 collection via a sweeping maxi coat finished with a fluted mermaid tail. The rest of the look was minimal—just a few silver cuff bracelets—proving just how little styling the print needs.
To celebrate its "La Casa" collection, Jacquemus staged another one of its destination runway shows in Capri last summer and zebra print featured heavily through accessories like belts, bucket bags, and mules.
The number one way the style set is embracing zebra right now? Through an animal-print skirt, like the pencil skirt style Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore to attend the above Jacquemus show.
J.Crew was one of the first retailers to get in on the trend with ultra-luxe pieces like the calf-hair finished jacket and skirt set on Christie Tyler pictured here.
Although zebra print can seem intimidating to wear, it's actually a minimalist's dream print since it couldn't be any easier to wear with black-and-white staples.
While Alaïa and Rotate's outerwear made a case for a winter wardrobe with zebra print, there's something inherently vacation-esque about it, and I love the idea of mixing it with other colorful prints where zebra takes on the role of a neutral.
If you're going to test the waters, my suggestion is to opt for a pair of zebra-print shoes to accent just about any look.
Shop the Trend
Wear it with the matching skirt, obviously.
Love this futuristic take on the print.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would wear this with a sheer black turtleneck.
There's just something about a zebra-print skirt that's so right.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
