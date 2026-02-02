This Is the Skirt Trend Editors Always Wear to Winter Fashion Events

When the winter cold gets too brutal, we tend to rely on outfits with frumpy layers out of necessity. Fashion editors and influencers alike, though, have been combating the cold in style by wearing a skirt trend that instantly elevates a winter look. On my daily Instagram scrolls, I noticed the fashion crowd styling the trend with sweaters, tops, coats, and boots the most, and I couldn’t help but save these outfits for inspiration. The trend I’m talking about is leather skirts—pencil-shaped ones, to be specific.

Leather pencil skirts aren't particularly new, as they grew in popularity toward the end of 2025. The leather skirt popped up on the fashion scene after it appeared on the Prada S/S 25 runway and has stuck around ever since. Even celebrities like Hailey Bieber have worn the trend, so it’s safe to say that leather skirts are an It item for winter. I have a strong inkling that they will stick around through this spring.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your winter wardrobe, keep scrolling for leather skirt outfit inspiration and to shop different styles in various colors.

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.