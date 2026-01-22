It's Official: Every It Girl Is Going to Buy This Exact Affordable Accessory Before Spring Starts

When it comes to spring trends, there are two things I start thinking about first: color trends and accessories trends. They're the categories you can typically start wearing first, even when the ground is blanketed with snow. One of the foolproof ways to figure out which trends will catch on first is to look to well-dressed celebrities, such as Alexa Chung.
Thanks to her impeccable taste, Chung's style has been highly influential for years, and whenever I spot a paparazzi photo of her or she posts a new carousel to her Instagram feed, I study her outfits very carefully. I didn't have to look too closely to spot a future It item in the carousel she just posted from a recent warm-weather vacation. In one of the shots, Chung is wearing a gingham bikini top with black pull-on pants and the affordable accessory I predict will soon be everywhere: a Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Bucket Hat.
Given the massive popularity of Polo Ralph Lauren's chino baseball caps (with the poster child being Kendall Jenner), as well as winter's wool bucket hat trend, this hat makes perfect sense. Call it the melding of two trends. The pony-adorned bucket hat is the perfect complement to beachy looks, such as Chung's, or any of the preppy trends that are percolating. The hat, which is technically a men's style (but it comes in a smaller size), is the same price as the brand's signature baseball caps at $55, but a few colors are actually on sale right now. If I had to make a prediction, I'd say that Polo Ralph Lauren will be inclined to release it in more shades.
Keep scrolling to shop the hat in all the available colors before everyone else gets the memo.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.