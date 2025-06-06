Emily Ratajkowski Is Decked Out in Full Gucci Monogram in the Latest Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski in a Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in the latest Gucci campaign, shot by Daniel Arnold. When I say she's decked out in Gucci, she's really decked out in the iconic GG monogram.

The campaign was shot in beautiful Cannes, and Ratajkowski is seen throughout the city wearing Gucci pieces, including the coveted new Gucci Giglio handbag, which debuted during the cruise 2026 fashion show in Florence. The campaign also introduces a new chapter of the Ophidia collection, featuring inspiration from silhouettes from the late 1970s. The new Mini GG bag in a small duffle silhouette is particularly noteworthy and is available for preorder online and in-store. It's sure to be a favorite of the season.

Continue scrolling to view the campaign and explore available pieces.

The Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Emily Ratajkowski in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Emily Ratajkowski in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Emily Ratajkowski in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Gucci monogram bag in the new Gucci campaign.

(Image credit: Gucci/Daniel Arnold)

Shop Iconic Pieces

Gucci, Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
Gucci
Giglio Large Tote Bag

Gucci, Gucci Mini Gg Duffle Bag
Gucci
Mini GG Duffle Bag

Gucci, Ophidia Mini Bucket Bag
Gucci
Ophidia Mini Bucket Bag

Gucci, Ophidia Large Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Ophidia Large Shoulder Bag

Gucci, Ophidia Card Case
Gucci
Ophidia Card Case

Gucci, Ophidia Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Ophidia Small Shoulder Bag

Gucci, Large Duffle Bag With Web
Gucci
Large Duffle Bag With Web

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

