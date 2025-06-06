Emily Ratajkowski Is Decked Out in Full Gucci Monogram in the Latest Campaign
Emily Ratajkowski stuns in the latest Gucci campaign, shot by Daniel Arnold. When I say she's decked out in Gucci, she's really decked out in the iconic GG monogram.
The campaign was shot in beautiful Cannes, and Ratajkowski is seen throughout the city wearing Gucci pieces, including the coveted new Gucci Giglio handbag, which debuted during the cruise 2026 fashion show in Florence. The campaign also introduces a new chapter of the Ophidia collection, featuring inspiration from silhouettes from the late 1970s. The new Mini GG bag in a small duffle silhouette is particularly noteworthy and is available for preorder online and in-store. It's sure to be a favorite of the season.
Continue scrolling to view the campaign and explore available pieces.
The Campaign
Shop Iconic Pieces
