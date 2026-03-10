Jennifer Fisher's New Line Is an Ode to a True Fashion Person—You Better Believe It's Chic

Both Jennifer Fisher and her eponymous brand are the definition of chic—period. So it's no surprise that Fisher has the chicest friends and would create a new line dedicated to one of the stylish women in her inner circle. Introducing KDH, inspired by Kate Davidson Hudson, a fixture in the industry.
"There are very few people in the fashion industry that I can truly call real friends. I can count them on one hand, and Kate is at the top of that list. We have been friends for nearly 15 years. We first met when she was the accessories director at Elle magazine, and from the very beginning, there was a genuine connection that has only grown stronger over the years," Fisher shared about her relationship with the founder and CEO of Vêtir.
The KDH line features pieces that any fashion person with directional taste would want to wear. "I wanted to create an updated take on a classic chain collection. Kate was the perfect muse. I wanted the pieces to feel classic and timeless but with a slight edge that could be worn in multiple ways. Kate is the ultimate stylist, and she has a way of bringing a collection like this to life," Fisher said.
"I'm slowly bringing back collections and motifs that have always resonated with the brand. This is a new, looser chain motif that people are consistently looking for. I wanted to round out the offering with pieces that transition effortlessly from evening to day. It's a very well-rounded collection that feels both versatile and true to the brand," Fisher further explained. Below, you'll find the KDH range, including statement bracelets, hoops, and slinky chains.
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Baby Hoops
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Micro Huggies
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Wrap Necklace
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Chain
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Huggies
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Ear Cuff
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Wrap Necklace
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Drop Earrings
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Mini Hoops
Jennifer Fisher
KDH Bracelet