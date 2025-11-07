Fashion People Are Putting Away Their Normal Sunglasses in Favor of This Controversial 2026 Trend

Rosalía blessed us last night with her highly anticipated fourth album Lux. The record explores religion and mysticism, both themes that she has been heavily leaning into with her outfits for recent press. She is often wearing all white or all black—the duality of lightness and darkness is a key motif on Lux.
Last night, at the Los40 Music Awards in Valencia, Spain, Rosalía arrived in head-to-toe black, wearing a custom Balenciaga S/S 26 look. She wore a cropped feathered top with her midriff exposed and a long, low-rise taffeta skirt with a thin Balenciaga logo belt. The look was quite literally topped off with bejeweled bug-eye sunglasses, the headpiece covering her halo-dyed hair like a helmet.
Bug-eye sunglasses have been picking up since Miuccia Prada put them on the runway for the Prada S/S 25 show, although instead of a bedazzled headpiece, her iteration featured a removable polka-dot headscarf. Everyone on the internet had much to say about this collection and the accessory in particular. It marked a stark aesthetic shift to funky and freaky instead of streamlined and subtle. The collection felt like a death knell to the quiet luxury look.
Against all odds, what felt destined to be a niche fashion-person look reserved for only high-end editorials and those in the know has now become… quite popular. Just look around, and you'll notice all the most stylish people are wearing big sunglasses these days, and the Prada ones have been a best seller for a handful of seasons.
While Rosalía's exact Balenciaga pair hasn't hit stores just yet, we're expecting it'll continue to usher in the bug-eye-sunglasses movement. Thankfully, we're ready for it.