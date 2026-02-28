Kristina Ang is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a fashion writer and content creator, and a social producer for Spotify. Previously, she worked as a social video coordinator at Harper's Bazaar.
I’m here to convince you why a good pair of glasses is the only accessory you’ll ever need in your wardrobe. By the end of this article, you’ll be running to your nearest optical store for a fresh pair of lenses to complement your next look.
I’ve been wearing (and unintentionally styling) glasses ever since I was around 8 or 9 years old, but I didn’t always have the relationship I have with them now. During my formative years, I got made fun of a lot for wearing glasses—so much so that I did everything in my power to not have to wear them. I tried transitioning to contact lenses, but after multiple unsuccessful trials, I concluded that they weren't for me. At one point, I even resorted to eating blueberries to improve my overall eye health (not kidding about this one). I took it as a sign from the universe: My glasses and I were a package deal, whether I liked it or not.
Kristina is shown wearing glasses at 8 years old.
It wasn't until around high school that I started embracing my glasses as a part of who I was. Then I found my now signature frames: a rose-gold aviator pair from Warby Parker. Suddenly, everywhere I went, I had people coming up to me, complimenting my glasses. Eight-year-old me would have been shocked when one video I posted on social media featuring my glasses “glow up” went insanely viral, with comments like, “Your glasses suit you so well, it's such a vintage vibe,” and, “Okay, but real talk, nobody rocks these glasses like you.” Just like that, I never wanted to stop wearing my glasses again. They became a part of everything—my daily routine, my workouts, and even red carpet appearances.
Kristina attending the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.
In time, I learned that chic eyewear—styles that fit your face shape and aesthetic—is the best accessory money can buy. And clearly I was on to something because fast-forward a couple of years, opticals have become a significant part of the trend cycle, with cool girls flocking to get their hands on vintage Y2K Bayonetta pairs from the 2000s. (Thank you, Bella Hadid.) Sabrina Carpenter, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, and Billie Eilish all too rock unique frames. And who can forget about Jonathan Bailey’s "slutty little glasses"? I sure can’t. This trend has taken off to the point where I regularly get asked whether my frames are functional or purely for fashion. Spoiler: They’re real.
My glasses collection these days is not limited to my signature frames. In fact, I’ve expanded my assortment to include all different shapes, sizes, and colors—that way I can customize my pair of glasses based on what I’m wearing or how I'm feeling. There’s something uniquely powerful about an outfit finished with a great pair of glasses—a quality that a bag or shoe can’t replicate. I mean, they’re the first accessory people notice simply because they are on your face.
If you’re a longtime glasses wearer like me, I urge you to think beyond their practical function and consider the style statement they can make. And even if you’re not, some fashionable frames never hurt anyone—no prescription necessary.
Kristina Ang is a writer and fashion content creator based in NYC. From a young age, she's been passionate about building a career in the fashion industry with experience in both editorial and social media. Previously, she worked as a Social Video Coordinator at Harper’s Bazaar, where she helped grow the brand’s video presence by producing short- and long-form franchises across platforms. During her time at Bazaar, she also contributed as a writer, covering fashion, beauty, and pop culture. Outside of her editorial work, Kristina creates personal content centered around her fashion career, industry transparency, and the things she loves most. When she’s not working (which is rare), she’s likely rock climbing, playing tennis, or grabbing a coffee or matcha at a local cafe.