This Once Dated Trend Now Makes Every Chic Outfit Look More Expensive

The fastest way to increase the value of any ensemble.

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026
(Image credit: @claire_most; @hoskelsa)

There’s always one accessory that quietly takes over the fashion set and suddenly makes everything look more considered. In 2026, that piece is oversized sunglasses. Not the micro frames that dominated for seasons, not sporty wraparounds, but unapologetically big, face-framing silhouettes that feel equal parts mysterious and polished. The moment you add them to even the simplest outfit—jeans and a knit, a blazer and flats, a slip dress and boots—the entire look shifts into expensive territory.

What makes oversized sunglasses so powerful right now is the contrast they create. Picture tailored trousers with a crisp button-down and sharply structured black frames. Or a creamy monochrome outfit—think ivory knit, matching midi skirt, sleek boots—finished with glossy tortoiseshell lenses that take it from pretty to powerful. They also instantly elevate laid-back combinations: relaxed denim, a fitted tank, and an oversized leather jacket feel infinitely more intentional when anchored by bold, dramatic shades. The key is scale. The bigger the frame (within reason), the more "fashion editor" the result.

For 2026, it’s all about styling them as a statement, not an afterthought. Lean into minimalist outfits that let the sunglasses do the talking, or double down on polish with structured outerwear, belted coats, and tailored separates. They’re especially transformative with sleek ponytails, low buns, or softly undone waves—anything that allows the frames to truly frame. One accessory, zero extra effort, and suddenly your entire outfit reads as curated, directional, and yes, significantly more expensive.

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Tan jacket + White linen pants + Sandals

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @hannahstraffordtaylor)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Blazer + Belt + Trousers + Heels

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Faux fur coat + Sweater + Jeans

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Leather jacket + White jeans + Sneakers

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Leather jacket + Sweater + Trousers + Heels

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Long coat + Button-down shirt + Jeans + Boots

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @immegii)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Tan jacket + Mini skirt + Tall boots

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + White blouse + White trousers

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Leather jacket + Suede pants + Flats

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Zip-up jacket + Jeans

woman wearing oversize sunglasses outfit 2026

(Image credit: @izzydilg)

Get the look: Oversize sunglasses + Suede jacket + Turtleneck + Jeans + Ankle boots