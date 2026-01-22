Get Ready, Fashion People—Balenciaga's First 2026 Bags Just Dropped (Re: Gorgeous)

Introducing the Bolero and Le 7 bags. With their distinct styles, these two bags are sure to be favorites among the fashion crowd. Celebs have already been seen carrying these two styles, including Jonathan Bailey with the Le 7 in a Balenciaga look. Below is a closer look at these two new silhouettes.
Balenciaga Bolero Bowling Bag
The Details
Piccioli's first designed bag for the house makes reference to Cristóbal Balenciaga's first Paris Couture presentation. He paid homage to his home country’s traditional Spanish dress (he was from Getaria), including a bolero. This bag translates that silhouette with a rounded base, featuring a zipper on top and at the very bottom to create a forward opening, complete with the house logo at the handles.. It comes in both a medium and mini size, has a detachable strap for wearability, and is offered in a range of colors.
On the Runway
Shop the Bag
Balenciaga
Bolero Bowling Bag
Balenciaga
Bolero Bowling Bag Mini in Pink/moka
Balenciaga Le 7 Shoulder Bag
The spring/summer 2026 show was held in Paris’s seventh arrondissement. The Le 7 bag references that. It's modern yet timeless, cool yet sophisticated (very Balenciaga) that opens to feature an actual pochette inside the bag. The signature turn-lock closure is also notable, and it could be worn under the arm like Jonathan Bailey is wearing below, or as a shoulder or crossbody bag.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.