Step Aside, Black Heels—Fashion People Are Wearing This Once-Dated Colour Trend Instead This Spring

I used to think white heels were dated. That was before I saw the likes of Zendaya, Halle Bailey and Jasmine Tookes backing the trend for spring 2026.

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Step Aside, Black Heels—Fashion People Are Wearing This Once-Dated Colour Trend Instead This Spring
(Image credit: BACKGRID UK, Getty Images)
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I have to be honest, I’m more of a flat shoe girl than anything else, but on the odd chance that I do throw on a heel, I can guarantee you it will be a black one. Polished, put together and most importantly, expensive-looking at any price point, I’ve only ever invested in black heels. Well, that was until now, when I recently spotted all of the stylish celebs I follow in a heel colour that I at one time wrote off as dated. Enter the white heel trend.

Zendaya makes another stylish appearance in Paris 25/03/2026

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

At one point considered “tacky” and “cheap-looking” by fashion insiders, white heels are officially making a comeback for 2026. Recently, I spotted Zendaya styling a white lace dress and long coat with tonal court heels, proving that this once dated colour is not only back as a key shoe colour trend for spring 2026, but also that it can look elegant, especially when worn with other neutrals. And she’s not the only one.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Halle Bailey at Global Radio Studios promoting new movie &#039;You, Me &amp;amp; Tuscany&#039; on March 23, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

Both Halle Bailey and Jasmine Tookes have also been spotted sporting white heels with their expensive-looking spring outfits. There’s just something about this colour that feels fresh and elevated for 2026, but as a neutral it remains endlessly versatile and polished. And with the weather finally starting to warm up here in the UK, I’ve been majorly inspired to invest in a pair of white heels for all of the upcoming events I’ve RSVP’d yes to.

Jasmine Tookes Stuns in Chic Neutrals at Ulta Event at The Lillian in LA 25/03/2026

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

If you, too, are considering adding a pair of white heels to your spring outfit rotations, then look no further. Below, I’ve collated an edit of the best white heels that I’ve spotted on my search to suit every budget.

Shop the Best White Heels