I have to be honest, I’m more of a flat shoe girl than anything else, but on the odd chance that I do throw on a heel, I can guarantee you it will be a black one. Polished, put together and most importantly, expensive-looking at any price point, I’ve only ever invested in black heels. Well, that was until now, when I recently spotted all of the stylish celebs I follow in a heel colour that I at one time wrote off as dated. Enter the white heel trend.
At one point considered “tacky” and “cheap-looking” by fashion insiders, white heels are officially making a comeback for 2026. Recently, I spotted Zendaya styling a white lace dress and long coat with tonal court heels, proving that this once dated colour is not only back as a key shoe colour trend for spring 2026, but also that it can look elegant, especially when worn with other neutrals. And she’s not the only one.
Both Halle Bailey and Jasmine Tookes have also been spotted sporting white heels with their expensive-looking spring outfits. There’s just something about this colour that feels fresh and elevated for 2026, but as a neutral it remains endlessly versatile and polished. And with the weather finally starting to warm up here in the UK, I’ve been majorly inspired to invest in a pair of white heels for all of the upcoming events I’ve RSVP’d yes to.
If you, too, are considering adding a pair of white heels to your spring outfit rotations, then look no further. Below, I’ve collated an edit of the best white heels that I’ve spotted on my search to suit every budget.
Shop the Best White Heels
ZARA
Patent-Finish Heeled Sandals
This off-white hue is the perfect way to dip into the trend.
Prada
Leather Pumps
I first spotted these on the spring/summer 2026 runways, and I've been obsessed ever since.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Pointed Slingbacks
If you usually wear flat shoes, opt for this lower kitten heel.
YSL
P.a.r.i.s. Slingback Pumps
These are high up on my luxury wishlist.
COS
Strap-Detail Leather Pumps
These genuinely look like a designer find.
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Leather Mules
The iconic Maysales also come in a fresh white hue.