Black Heels Aren't "Out," But in 2026, This High-Value Color Feels Far More "In"

It's officially a new season, bringing a fresh start and a chance to try something new. For wellness enthusiasts, that might mean trying a new workout class, while fashion lovers might consider adding color to their wardrobe. Spring is all about color, especially this year, with shades like cerulean blue, royal purple, and chartreuse dominating designer collections. If you're thinking about updating your wardrobe, take inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow, who was seen swapping classic black heels for a navy pair.
At the New York Women in Film & Television’s 46th Annual MUSE Awards this week, Paltrow wore a very spring-appropriate business-chic navy outfit. She styled a button-down shirt under a short, double-breasted jacket with a pleated midi skirt. Her accessories included a black Hermès Kelly Bag and navy peep-toe mules from the Portugal-based brand Jude.
While black heels aren't "out," in 2026, navy is the alternative that feels more "in." It's also an easy switch from black, as they share similar versatility—pairing well with other neutrals like brown and gray, as well as bold shades like red or green. Navy feels fresher for 2026 because it looks expensive and adds a subtle dimension that black sometimes lacks. It's also less predictable, giving outfits a more interesting and thoughtful edge.
Ahead, shop the chicest navy heels on the market for spring 2026, including the pair Paltrow wore.
Shop Navy Heels:
RAYE
Chad Sandals
Style with bootcut jeans and a crewneck sweater.
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pumps
Any easy shoe to wear to work or brunch with friends.