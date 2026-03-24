I tend to wear a uniform for each season. During fall and winter, my go-to shoe color is always black, as it is for most dressers. From black sneakers to loafers to boots, the color black is ubiquitous in the colder months. As soon as the temperature rises, though, a 180 is made, and the shoe color for spring and summer becomes one that is classic, light, and devoid of trendiness. Halle Bailey also just wore this anti-trend shoe color while in London, signaling that it's time to shift away from black shoes.
While promoting her new movie, You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey wore the neutral shoe color that I predict will be everywhere by May: white shoes. She wore a tan cinched-waist jacket with a matching skirt, along with white, strappy heeled sandals. She accessorized with a pair of abstract silver earrings. This outfit wouldn’t have popped the way that it did with a pair of black shoes, which are somewhat synonymous with the colder months. Her styling choice of wearing white sandals instead made her outfit look far more chic and intentional for the new season. White shoes for spring aren’t new, but Bailey made them look cool and fresh by pairing them with another neutral hue.
If you’re ready to swap black shoes for white ones, keep scrolling to re-create Bailey's look and shop similar items.