I'm Looking for Chic Summer Shoes I Can Wear to the Office—These 4 Are Perfect

Whilst the past few months of chilly spring weather have made me question my jacket choice on every single outing, the recent switch to warmer temperatures has raised a different kind of style question. No longer able to style my favourite work-friendly shoes for fear of overheating, I've made it my mission to track down the best summer work shoes that I can wear to the office with confidence and still look the polished part.

With dress codes, sweltering days and high step counts to contend with, finding elegant and comfortable summer work shoes is no mean feat. Luckily, I've done the research. From pretty ballet flats to sleek slingbacks, read on to discover the best summer work shoes to wear to the office in 2024, as seen on fashion people who genuinely wear them for their 9-5.

4 SUMMER WORK SHOES THAT LOOK STYLISH AND CHIC

1. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: Ballet flats are having a moment this season, and luckily they lend themselves so well to office dressing. Style with a neat pencil skirt for a polished finish or wear with capri trousers for a very 2024 silhouette.

SHOP THE TREND:

The Row Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather £800 SHOP NOW These elegant flats will go with just about everything.

Rico Kierna Ballet Pumps £225 SHOP NOW The ballet flat trend is going to be huge this summer.

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear on its own.

2. SLINGBACK HEELS

Style Notes: With an elegant slingback detail that offers light support and minimal coverage, these sleek shoes are an obvious choice for hot office days. Style with a polished suit set or wear with a flowing dress for guaranteed comfort, no matter the weather forecast.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Wilder Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW These also come in a summery raffia style.

Zara Slingback Shoes With Buckled Strap £37 SHOP NOW Style with a pencil skirt or wear with your favourite jeans.

Rouje Abelia Pumps £265 SHOP NOW The slingback detail adds light support and a point of interest.

3. POINTED-TOE FLATS

Style Notes: As opposed to almond-toe shapes or rounded styles, a pointed toe flat injects a sharp and crisp element into your weekday styling. Look for a slingback style for a lighter take on the trend, or style a pointed toe ballet flat for the extra coverage.

SHOP THE TREND:

Aeyde Moa Leather Point-Toe Flats £375 SHOP NOW These also come in cream and beige.

Charles & Keith Metallic-Accent Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats £46 SHOP NOW A pointed toe flat will give your daily styling an elevated edge.

Theory Slingback Flat in Leather £296 SHOP NOW Style with a mini dress or wear peaking our of wide-leg trousers.

4. SLIP-ON MULES

Style Notes: A more elevated take on the slides trend that's ruled over the past few summers, peep-toe and closed-toe mules are taking over this season. From flat-footed styles to heeled takes, high street and designer brands are rife with the office-friendly style this season.

SHOP THE TREND:

Vagabond Hermine Mules £90 SHOP NOW These also come in a light green shade.

Zara Braided Suede Mules £50 SHOP NOW This deep brown shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.