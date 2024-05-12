I'm Looking for Chic Summer Shoes I Can Wear to the Office—These 4 Are Perfect
Whilst the past few months of chilly spring weather have made me question my jacket choice on every single outing, the recent switch to warmer temperatures has raised a different kind of style question. No longer able to style my favourite work-friendly shoes for fear of overheating, I've made it my mission to track down the best summer work shoes that I can wear to the office with confidence and still look the polished part.
With dress codes, sweltering days and high step counts to contend with, finding elegant and comfortable summer work shoes is no mean feat. Luckily, I've done the research. From pretty ballet flats to sleek slingbacks, read on to discover the best summer work shoes to wear to the office in 2024, as seen on fashion people who genuinely wear them for their 9-5.
4 SUMMER WORK SHOES THAT LOOK STYLISH AND CHIC
1. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Ballet flats are having a moment this season, and luckily they lend themselves so well to office dressing. Style with a neat pencil skirt for a polished finish or wear with capri trousers for a very 2024 silhouette.
SHOP THE TREND:
2. SLINGBACK HEELS
Style Notes: With an elegant slingback detail that offers light support and minimal coverage, these sleek shoes are an obvious choice for hot office days. Style with a polished suit set or wear with a flowing dress for guaranteed comfort, no matter the weather forecast.
SHOP THE TREND:
Style with a pencil skirt or wear with your favourite jeans.
3. POINTED-TOE FLATS
Style Notes: As opposed to almond-toe shapes or rounded styles, a pointed toe flat injects a sharp and crisp element into your weekday styling. Look for a slingback style for a lighter take on the trend, or style a pointed toe ballet flat for the extra coverage.
SHOP THE TREND:
A pointed toe flat will give your daily styling an elevated edge.
4. SLIP-ON MULES
Style Notes: A more elevated take on the slides trend that's ruled over the past few summers, peep-toe and closed-toe mules are taking over this season. From flat-footed styles to heeled takes, high street and designer brands are rife with the office-friendly style this season.
SHOP THE TREND:
