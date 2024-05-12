I'm Looking for Chic Summer Shoes I Can Wear to the Office—These 4 Are Perfect

Natalie Munro
By
published

Whilst the past few months of chilly spring weather have made me question my jacket choice on every single outing, the recent switch to warmer temperatures has raised a different kind of style question. No longer able to style my favourite work-friendly shoes for fear of overheating, I've made it my mission to track down the best summer work shoes that I can wear to the office with confidence and still look the polished part.

With dress codes, sweltering days and high step counts to contend with, finding elegant and comfortable summer work shoes is no mean feat. Luckily, I've done the research. From pretty ballet flats to sleek slingbacks, read on to discover the best summer work shoes to wear to the office in 2024, as seen on fashion people who genuinely wear them for their 9-5.

4 SUMMER WORK SHOES THAT LOOK STYLISH AND CHIC

1. BALLET FLATS

Influencer styles beige ballet flats.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Ballet flats are having a moment this season, and luckily they lend themselves so well to office dressing. Style with a neat pencil skirt for a polished finish or wear with capri trousers for a very 2024 silhouette.

SHOP THE TREND:

ballet flats
The Row
Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather

These elegant flats will go with just about everything.

ballet flats
Rico
Kierna Ballet Pumps

The ballet flat trend is going to be huge this summer.

ballet flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

Style with white socks or wear on its own.

2. SLINGBACK HEELS

Influencer wears slingback heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: With an elegant slingback detail that offers light support and minimal coverage, these sleek shoes are an obvious choice for hot office days. Style with a polished suit set or wear with a flowing dress for guaranteed comfort, no matter the weather forecast.

SHOP THE TREND:

slingback heels
Reformation
Wilder Slingback Heel

These also come in a summery raffia style.

ZARA, Slingback Shoes With Buckled Strap
Zara
Slingback Shoes With Buckled Strap

Style with a pencil skirt or wear with your favourite jeans.

Abelia Pumps
Rouje
Abelia Pumps

The slingback detail adds light support and a point of interest.

3. POINTED-TOE FLATS

pointed toe flats

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Style Notes: As opposed to almond-toe shapes or rounded styles, a pointed toe flat injects a sharp and crisp element into your weekday styling. Look for a slingback style for a lighter take on the trend, or style a pointed toe ballet flat for the extra coverage.

SHOP THE TREND:

Moa Leather Point-Toe Flats
Aeyde
Moa Leather Point-Toe Flats

These also come in cream and beige.

pointed toe flats
Charles & Keith
Metallic-Accent Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats

A pointed toe flat will give your daily styling an elevated edge.

pointed toe flats
Theory
Slingback Flat in Leather

Style with a mini dress or wear peaking our of wide-leg trousers.

4. SLIP-ON MULES

Influencer styles flat mules.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: A more elevated take on the slides trend that's ruled over the past few summers, peep-toe and closed-toe mules are taking over this season. From flat-footed styles to heeled takes, high street and designer brands are rife with the office-friendly style this season.

SHOP THE TREND:

mules
Vagabond
Hermine Mules

These also come in a light green shade.

Braided Suede Mules
Zara
Braided Suede Mules

This deep brown shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

The Day Mule
Everlance
The Day Mule

These also come in a woven style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

