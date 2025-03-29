Almost Trainers, Almost Flats—You’ll Either Love or Hate This New Hybrid Shoe Trend
While it’s hard to imagine there was ever a time when out-there trainer trends, including ballet and loafer sneakers, weren't common place. Now, however, the trending styles are assuredly mainstream. Now, sporty footwear hybrids are cropping up everywhere. The latest mash-up to emerge? Mary Jane trainers.
Half French-girl classic, half running shoe, Mary Jane trainers are less egregious than the name suggests and it's already reaping the endorsements of tastemakers. (See: Dua Lipa, who put her Puma ambassadorship to good use by road-testing the trainer conglomerate's new Speedcat Ballet Flat while in Australia for her Radical Optimism World Tour.)
Despite its novelty, there is no denying we’ve become accustomed to fashion’s penchant for Frankenstein-like footwear. (That is, silhouettes that feel mashed together by a mad scientist in a bid for internet sensationalism.) There’s no doubt that Mary Jane trainers fall into the camp—as we know, searches for Mary Janes have rapidly increased over the past twelve months—but there is definitive proof that the Mary Jane trainer trend certainly has legs. (Pardon the pun).
Miu Miu helped herald in the rise of this style with the launch of its Tyre range. These sneakers were technical in form but boasted the softness of a ballet flat and finished with an elasticated strap that fastened across the foot. The ivory and cloud grey colourways arrived on the market at the right time as they immediately started selling out upon launch. The padded fabric and suede tip felt like a natural extension to the retro and contrast trainers iterated in previous seasons and signalled our appetite for unconventional shoes.
The collision between practicality and daintiness sums up the appeal of Mary Jane trainers and, on the heels of the blokette aesthetic and balletcore movement, feels like a prime time to emerge.
Huge brands are co-signing this too, from expensive-looking high-street options across Zara and Mango to bona fide athletic versions from Vans, Nike and Salomon. Adidas will be quick to follow their competitors too with the promise of a Mary Jane samba on the horizon. In the meantime, there are plenty of other versions to shop from the likes of Wales Bonner, Cecilie Bahnsen and Marni. See the best Mary Jane trainers, below.
Shop the Mary Jane Trainer Trend:
These come in four different iterations, including a pink suede and white leather.
A mix between a chunky loafer and a Mary Jane trainer.
I'd style these with a cargo skirt and a knitted balaclava.
This leather and rubber iteration from Marni proves exactly why the brand's eclectic approach to design is so coveted.
Get these now before Vinted gets a hold of them.
A sweet follow-up to Cecilie Bahnsen's iconic Asics GT 2160 Mary Jane trainer.
If Wales Bonner can do to the Mary Jane trainer trend what she did for the Sambas, this style will be unstoppable.
A natural successor to the viral mesh shoe trend.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.
