Zendaya Wore the Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Everyone Is Ditching Heels For

Zendaya is on the press tour for the anticipated tennis-centric film Challengers and has been dressing the part in on-theme outfits styled by Law Roach. Standout looks from her press tour include a black-and-white striped gown designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera that paid homage to an iconic photo shoot of Venus and Serena Williams. Another look designed by Thom Browne played into the tennis theme with a white halterneck dress covered in embroidered rackets.

Off of the red carpet, Zendaya has been leaning into preppy tennis style, including an outfit she wore to dinner in New York City that paired a coordinating dove-gray crewneck sweater and cropped pleated trousers with leather flats. The Loro Piana Rebecca shoes are a standout item in the look—a piece that already has a cult following in the fashion world and falls into the elegant flats trend that is set to be huge in 2024. From celebs to fashion insiders, everyone seems to be swapping heels for sophisticated flat shoes finished in polished leather and designed with a pointed-toe silhouette.

Ahead, see the elegant flat-shoe trend on Zendaya and the fashion set and our edit of styles to shop.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats ($1075)

Fashion Insiders Wearing the Shoe Trend

Shop Zendaya's shoes:

