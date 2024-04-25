Zendaya Wore the Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Everyone Is Ditching Heels For
Zendaya is on the press tour for the anticipated tennis-centric film Challengers and has been dressing the part in on-theme outfits styled by Law Roach. Standout looks from her press tour include a black-and-white striped gown designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera that paid homage to an iconic photo shoot of Venus and Serena Williams. Another look designed by Thom Browne played into the tennis theme with a white halterneck dress covered in embroidered rackets.
Off of the red carpet, Zendaya has been leaning into preppy tennis style, including an outfit she wore to dinner in New York City that paired a coordinating dove-gray crewneck sweater and cropped pleated trousers with leather flats. The Loro Piana Rebecca shoes are a standout item in the look—a piece that already has a cult following in the fashion world and falls into the elegant flats trend that is set to be huge in 2024. From celebs to fashion insiders, everyone seems to be swapping heels for sophisticated flat shoes finished in polished leather and designed with a pointed-toe silhouette.
Ahead, see the elegant flat-shoe trend on Zendaya and the fashion set and our edit of styles to shop.
On Zendaya: Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats ($1075)
Fashion Insiders Wearing the Shoe Trend
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury content and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.