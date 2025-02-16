The White Lotus Is My Entire Personality—24 Resortwear Pieces That Match the Vibe of Season 3

In its first two seasons, The White Lotus transported us to the magical islands of Maui and Sicily. For the highly anticipated third installment, premiering on February 16, creator Mike White is bringing us all along to Thailand—specifically Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok. With its lush rainforests, palm tree–lined beaches, coconut groves, electric nightlife, and colorful markets, the Southeast Asian country is the perfect backdrop for The White Lotus.

The storyline will, no doubt, be packed with drama, romance, mystery, and witty one-liners (RIP to Jennifer Coolidge's character), but I'll also be tuning in for the cool costume design by Alex Bovaird. Judging by the photos HBO has released, this season will be packed with tropical resortwear looks aplenty. In case the show leaves you feeling inspired, I've decided to curate 24 items that align with the vibe. In my dreams, I'll be packing all of these things for a stay at the Four Seasons Koh Samui, where most of the new season was filmed. Meet me there?

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

La DoubleJ Magnifico Printed Silk Twill Minidress $1092 SHOP NOW I am starting a savings fund for this dress ASAP.

Julietta Donna Tiger's Eye Beaded Necklace $225 SHOP NOW This necklace is simply stunning.

ZARA Woven Cage Sandals $60 SHOP NOW Zara never lets me down.

Ferragamo Sunglasses $315 SHOP NOW Look at life through rose-tinted glasses.

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

MANGO Floral Earrings $30 SHOP NOW These earrings are a subtle nod to tropical style.

Silvia Tcherassi Sakura Printed Cotton Midi Dress $990 SHOP NOW This Silvia Tcherassi dress is at the top of my wish list.

Johanna Ortiz Barbor Leather Platform Sandals $995 SHOP NOW I'm picturing these platforms with floaty dresses.

éliou Indy Silver-Plated Lapis Lazuli Bracelet $165 SHOP NOW I adore lapis jewelry.

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

H&M Eyelet Embroidered Shirt $33 SHOP NOW A cool version of the traditional cabana shirt.

Mayol Calypso Shell Necklace $250 SHOP NOW The nautilus shell symbolizes growth, renewal, and balance in nature.

ZARA Printed Midi Dress $90 SHOP NOW Yes, I know I'm good at uncovering Zara gems.

ZARA Coconut Effect Wedges $70 SHOP NOW The higher the wedges, the better.

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

Linda Farrow x Jacquemus Ovalo Oval Sunglasses in Leopard $350 SHOP NOW These leopard sunglasses are from a collaboration between Jacquemus and Linda Farrow.

Sara Cristina Pearl-Embellished Triangle Bikini Top $160 SHOP NOW It's time to retire my go-to black bikini anyway.

H&M Patterned Drawstring Shorts $30 SHOP NOW How cute are these $30 shorts? Very.

ELOQUII Off the Shoulder Puff Sleeve Midi Dress $66 SHOP NOW A white dress is an essential for warm climates.

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

H&M Resort Shirt $20 SHOP NOW I can't wait to wear this on vacation.

Cala de la Cruz Daphne Jersey Maxi Dress $495 SHOP NOW Tropical prints will never get old.

Ben-Amun Wooden Bracelet $175 SHOP NOW Wooden jewelry is so underrated.

ZARA Metallic Thread Printed Dress $70 SHOP NOW This Zara dress is too cute to pass up.

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

H&M Smocked-Waist Dress $45 SHOP NOW This $45 H&M dress is giving easy, breezy vacation vibes.

ESCVDO Marea Strapless Knitted Mini Dress $900 SHOP NOW This Peruvian brand's attention to detail is exceptional.

Oscar de la Renta Tartan Scramble Clip-On Earrings $440 SHOP NOW Striking.

Silvia Tcherassi Olatz Knot-Detailed Maxi Dress $1390 SHOP NOW The kind of dress you'll keep forever.