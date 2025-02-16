The White Lotus Is My Entire Personality—24 Resortwear Pieces That Match the Vibe of Season 3
In its first two seasons, The White Lotus transported us to the magical islands of Maui and Sicily. For the highly anticipated third installment, premiering on February 16, creator Mike White is bringing us all along to Thailand—specifically Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok. With its lush rainforests, palm tree–lined beaches, coconut groves, electric nightlife, and colorful markets, the Southeast Asian country is the perfect backdrop for The White Lotus.
The storyline will, no doubt, be packed with drama, romance, mystery, and witty one-liners (RIP to Jennifer Coolidge's character), but I'll also be tuning in for the cool costume design by Alex Bovaird. Judging by the photos HBO has released, this season will be packed with tropical resortwear looks aplenty. In case the show leaves you feeling inspired, I've decided to curate 24 items that align with the vibe. In my dreams, I'll be packing all of these things for a stay at the Four Seasons Koh Samui, where most of the new season was filmed. Meet me there?
This Silvia Tcherassi dress is at the top of my wish list.
These leopard sunglasses are from a collaboration between Jacquemus and Linda Farrow.
It's time to retire my go-to black bikini anyway.
