The White Lotus Is My Entire Personality—24 Resortwear Pieces That Match the Vibe of Season 3


In its first two seasons, The White Lotus transported us to the magical islands of Maui and Sicily. For the highly anticipated third installment, premiering on February 16, creator Mike White is bringing us all along to Thailand—specifically Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok. With its lush rainforests, palm tree–lined beaches, coconut groves, electric nightlife, and colorful markets, the Southeast Asian country is the perfect backdrop for The White Lotus.

The storyline will, no doubt, be packed with drama, romance, mystery, and witty one-liners (RIP to Jennifer Coolidge's character), but I'll also be tuning in for the cool costume design by Alex Bovaird. Judging by the photos HBO has released, this season will be packed with tropical resortwear looks aplenty. In case the show leaves you feeling inspired, I've decided to curate 24 items that align with the vibe. In my dreams, I'll be packing all of these things for a stay at the Four Seasons Koh Samui, where most of the new season was filmed. Meet me there?

A still from the set of The White Lotus season three.



Magnifico Printed Silk Twill Minidress
La DoubleJ
Magnifico Printed Silk Twill Minidress

I am starting a savings fund for this dress ASAP.

Donna Tiger's Eye Beaded Necklace
Julietta
Donna Tiger's Eye Beaded Necklace

This necklace is simply stunning.

Woven Cage Sandals
ZARA
Woven Cage Sandals

Zara never lets me down.

Ferragamo Sunglasses
Ferragamo
Sunglasses

Look at life through rose-tinted glasses.

A still from the set of The White Lotus season three.



Floral Earrings

MANGO
Floral Earrings

These earrings are a subtle nod to tropical style.

Sakura Printed Cotton Midi Dress
Silvia Tcherassi
Sakura Printed Cotton Midi Dress

This Silvia Tcherassi dress is at the top of my wish list.

Barbor Leather Platform Sandals
Johanna Ortiz
Barbor Leather Platform Sandals

I'm picturing these platforms with floaty dresses.

Indy Silver-Plated Lapis Lazuli Bracelet
éliou
Indy Silver-Plated Lapis Lazuli Bracelet

I adore lapis jewelry.

A still from the set of The White Lotus season three.



Eyelet Embroidered Shirt
H&M
Eyelet Embroidered Shirt

A cool version of the traditional cabana shirt.

Calypso Shell Necklace
Mayol
Calypso Shell Necklace

The nautilus shell symbolizes growth, renewal, and balance in nature.

ZARA Printed Midi Dress
ZARA
Printed Midi Dress

Yes, I know I'm good at uncovering Zara gems.

Coconut Effect Wedges
ZARA
Coconut Effect Wedges

The higher the wedges, the better.

A still from the set of The White Lotus season three.



Ovalo Oval Sunglasses in Leopard
Linda Farrow x Jacquemus
Ovalo Oval Sunglasses in Leopard

These leopard sunglasses are from a collaboration between Jacquemus and Linda Farrow.

Sara Cristina Pearl-Embellished Triangle Bikini Top
Sara Cristina
Pearl-Embellished Triangle Bikini Top

It's time to retire my go-to black bikini anyway.

Patterned Drawstring Shorts
H&M
Patterned Drawstring Shorts

How cute are these $30 shorts? Very.

Off the Shoulder Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
ELOQUII
Off the Shoulder Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

A white dress is an essential for warm climates.

A still from the set of The White Lotus season three.



Resort Shirt
H&M
Resort Shirt

I can't wait to wear this on vacation.

Daphne Jersey Maxi Dress
Cala de la Cruz
Daphne Jersey Maxi Dress

Tropical prints will never get old.

Exclusive Wooden Bracelet
Ben-Amun
Wooden Bracelet

Wooden jewelry is so underrated.

Metallic Thread Printed Dress
ZARA
Metallic Thread Printed Dress

This Zara dress is too cute to pass up.

A still from the set of The White Lotus season three.



Smocked-Waist Dress
H&M
Smocked-Waist Dress

This $45 H&M dress is giving easy, breezy vacation vibes.

Marea Strapless Knitted Mini Dress
ESCVDO
Marea Strapless Knitted Mini Dress

This Peruvian brand's attention to detail is exceptional.

Tartan Scramble Clip-On Earrings
Oscar de la Renta
Tartan Scramble Clip-On Earrings

Striking.

Olatz Knot-Detailed Maxi Dress
Silvia Tcherassi
Olatz Knot-Detailed Maxi Dress

The kind of dress you'll keep forever.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

