This Anti-Trend Item Makes Every Summer Outfit a Success

I'll be the first to admit that one of the biggest head-scratchers in fashion is when something that isn't really a trend becomes a trend. For example, everyone will start wearing oversized button-down shirts, and it's quickly declared a trend, even though said item is a basic that never really fell by the wayside in the first place. It is what it is. This summer, that big anti-trend trend is one that's a part of countless summer outfits I've come across, and it makes every one of those outfits exponentially prettier in an effortless way: white pieces made of cotton poplin or linen. The more wrinkly the better.

Whether you opt for a dress, a top to wear with denim, a pair of linen drawstring pants, or a white poplin midi skirt (just a few wrinkly white options), your outfit will look cool and trend-forward yet classic—trust me. And since pieces of this nature are inescapable on my Instagram feed right now, I compiled some of the best outfit examples and found some of the best white cotton poplin and linen pieces to buy at the moment. After all, we have many days of summer left and you're going to need to most breathable things to wear. Keep scrolling to shop my findings.

Style tip: Pairing a classic cardigan with a white midi skirt is unexpected, and is a great summer-to-fall transitional outfit idea.

Style tip: A white T-shirt, full white skirt, and flip-flops is the elevated summer uniform all the cool girls are wearing.

Style tip: Want to look cool and classic? Pair a white button-down top with jeans and ballet flats.

Style tip: If you see a pretty white top like this in stock, buy it because it will sell out.

Style tip: A long white skirt is the ideal swimsuit cover up—case in point.

Style tip: Want to add even prettier white pieces to your wardrobe? Shop for eyelet ones.

Style tip: White accessories make white summer clothing even more eye-catching.

Style tip: If you want to look like a fashion person, pair your white poplin and linen pieces with red flip-flops.

Style tip: Don't hesitate to purchase an elegant white dress, as it'll stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

Style tip: Wearing preppy striped pieces with white is especially "in" this summer.

Style tip: A matching white set is the easiest outfit you can wear this summer.

Shop Pretty White Linen and Cotton Poplin Pieces