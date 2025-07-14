This Anti-Trend Item Makes Every Summer Outfit a Success

Influencers wearing white summer clothing
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02; @annelauremais; @christietyler; @amaka.hamelijnck; @fakerstrom)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

I'll be the first to admit that one of the biggest head-scratchers in fashion is when something that isn't really a trend becomes a trend. For example, everyone will start wearing oversized button-down shirts, and it's quickly declared a trend, even though said item is a basic that never really fell by the wayside in the first place. It is what it is. This summer, that big anti-trend trend is one that's a part of countless summer outfits I've come across, and it makes every one of those outfits exponentially prettier in an effortless way: white pieces made of cotton poplin or linen. The more wrinkly the better.

Whether you opt for a dress, a top to wear with denim, a pair of linen drawstring pants, or a white poplin midi skirt (just a few wrinkly white options), your outfit will look cool and trend-forward yet classic—trust me. And since pieces of this nature are inescapable on my Instagram feed right now, I compiled some of the best outfit examples and found some of the best white cotton poplin and linen pieces to buy at the moment. After all, we have many days of summer left and you're going to need to most breathable things to wear. Keep scrolling to shop my findings.

Influencer wearing a white midi skirt with a cardigan

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style tip: Pairing a classic cardigan with a white midi skirt is unexpected, and is a great summer-to-fall transitional outfit idea.

Influencer wearing a white T-shirt and long skirt

(Image credit: @angelafink)

Style tip: A white T-shirt, full white skirt, and flip-flops is the elevated summer uniform all the cool girls are wearing.

Influencer wearing a white button-down shirt with jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style tip: Want to look cool and classic? Pair a white button-down top with jeans and ballet flats.

Influencer wearing a white top and denim shorts

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style tip: If you see a pretty white top like this in stock, buy it because it will sell out.

Influencer wearing a swimsuit and long white skirt

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style tip: A long white skirt is the ideal swimsuit cover up—case in point.

Influencer wearing a white eyelet top and striped pants

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style tip: Want to add even prettier white pieces to your wardrobe? Shop for eyelet ones.

Influencer wearing a white mini dress and white mesh shoes

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style tip: White accessories make white summer clothing even more eye-catching.

Influencer wearing a white top and jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style tip: If you want to look like a fashion person, pair your white poplin and linen pieces with red flip-flops.

Influencer wearing a white cotton dress

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Style tip: Don't hesitate to purchase an elegant white dress, as it'll stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

Influencer wearing a striped sweater tank and long white skirt

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style tip: Wearing preppy striped pieces with white is especially "in" this summer.

Influencer wearing a white button-down and long white skirt

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style tip: A matching white set is the easiest outfit you can wear this summer.

Shop Pretty White Linen and Cotton Poplin Pieces

Nera Top -- Salt
DÔEN
Nera Top in Salt

I predict this will be DÔEN's next piece to go viral.

Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Open Edit
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

This would look so good with a swimsuit.

Calix Dress
Reformation
Calix Dress

Eyelet!

Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen
jcrew
Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen

Denim shorts have met their match.

Column Maxi Skirt
ELOQUII
Column Maxi Skirt

The column fit of this is so elegant.

Poplin Seamed Maxi Dress
Madewell
Poplin Seamed Maxi Dress

So flattering.

Mirelle Pleat Front Linen Shorts
Faithfull the Brand
Mirelle Pleat Front Linen Shorts

More polished than your average linen shorts.

Z Supply Sorrento Pants
Z Supply
Sorrento Pants

Such a pretty pair to add to your white pants collection.

Posse, Alice Linen Mini Dress
Posse
Alice Linen Mini Dress

This cult-favorite dress is worth every single penny.

Wayf Sandy Eyelet Shorts
WAYF
Sandy Eyelet Shorts

At this price, these will go fast.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin

I'm happy to report that my go-to white button-down is under $100.

Hallie Linen Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Hallie Linen Mid Rise Pants

Much sleeker than a drawstring pair.

Cotton Poplin Cowl-Neck Open-Back Top
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Cowl-Neck Open-Back Top

There are so many cool styling possibilities with this one.

Le Bop Eyelet Odette Top
Le Bop
Eyelet Odette Top

Bring on the compliments.

Susana Minidress
Rails
Susana Minidress

Is there anything more summery than this?

Alex Mill Riley Shorts in Linen
Alex Mill
Riley Shorts in Linen

A must-order before your next vacation.

Everlane, The Seamed Dress in Stretch Linen
Everlane
The Seamed Dress in Stretch Linen

You definitely won't regret ordering this.

Galdana Blouse - Sézane X Holiday - Ecru - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Galdana Blouse

Sézane makes some of the prettiest white tops on the market.

Scalloped Quilted Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt
CHLOÉ
Scalloped Quilted Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt

A dream piece.

Eliette Pant
Lovers and Friends
Eliette Pants

The pant trend everyone's talking about right now.

Aligne Lupin Linen Tie Waistcoat
Aligne
Lupin Linen Tie Waistcoat

How this isn't sold out yet is beyond me.

Floral-Appliquéd Linen Mini Dress
FARM RIO
Floral-Appliquéd Linen Mini Dress

Ending with a showstopper.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸