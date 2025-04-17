Fashion People Found the Most Expensive-Looking Flat-Shoe Trend Maybe Ever—Shop Away
Finally, we've turned a corner, and spring has arrived. Energized by the bright-blue sky and warm rays of sunshine, I'm finally feeling motivated to give my warm-weather wardrobe a little TLC.
Whilst I'm still getting plenty of use out of the cotton dresses and breezy skirts I invested in last year, my footwear collection had been looking a bit tired—that was until I invested in a specific flat-shoe trend that has since breathed new life into my spring rotation. With a supple, soft finish and a classic, wearable design, I've found myself reaching for a pair of suede ballet flats day in and day out as the days have become brighter.
A little less serious than the glossy leather ballet flats that dominated last summer, these softer, more relaxed flats employ a supple finish that makes them feel like a natural fit with a lighter and brighter spring wardrobe. A chic evolution for the suede fashion trend that's brought suede bags and jackets right to the fore, this elegant iteration retains all the chic allure of these wardrobe staples but in a fresh 2025 silhouette.
Whilst chocolate-brown styles have been catching my eye, this trend also comes in a myriad of shades. From buttery yellow pairs from the likes of & Other Stories to pretty beige at Vagabond and Reformation, there's really no shortage of options when it comes to suede ballet flats.
This trend is a no-brainer if you're looking for a fresh shoe to style with your everyday jeans, but I've also seen it look incredibly chic worn with skirts and dresses. If you're looking to give your weekday wardrobe an upgrade for the new season, these sub in easily for the kitten heels and loafers you might otherwise reach for.
To shop the emerging footwear trend that fashion people are investing in right now, read on to discover suede ballet flats below.
SHOP SUEDE BALLET FLATS
You can never go wrong with navy-blue flats, especially from Madewell. Its flats are beyond comfortable.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
