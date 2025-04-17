Finally, we've turned a corner, and spring has arrived. Energized by the bright-blue sky and warm rays of sunshine, I'm finally feeling motivated to give my warm-weather wardrobe a little TLC.

Whilst I'm still getting plenty of use out of the cotton dresses and breezy skirts I invested in last year, my footwear collection had been looking a bit tired—that was until I invested in a specific flat-shoe trend that has since breathed new life into my spring rotation. With a supple, soft finish and a classic, wearable design, I've found myself reaching for a pair of suede ballet flats day in and day out as the days have become brighter.

A little less serious than the glossy leather ballet flats that dominated last summer, these softer, more relaxed flats employ a supple finish that makes them feel like a natural fit with a lighter and brighter spring wardrobe. A chic evolution for the suede fashion trend that's brought suede bags and jackets right to the fore, this elegant iteration retains all the chic allure of these wardrobe staples but in a fresh 2025 silhouette.

Whilst chocolate-brown styles have been catching my eye, this trend also comes in a myriad of shades. From buttery yellow pairs from the likes of & Other Stories to pretty beige at Vagabond and Reformation, there's really no shortage of options when it comes to suede ballet flats.

This trend is a no-brainer if you're looking for a fresh shoe to style with your everyday jeans, but I've also seen it look incredibly chic worn with skirts and dresses. If you're looking to give your weekday wardrobe an upgrade for the new season, these sub in easily for the kitten heels and loafers you might otherwise reach for.

To shop the emerging footwear trend that fashion people are investing in right now, read on to discover suede ballet flats below.

SHOP SUEDE BALLET FLATS

Madewell The April Ballet Flat $118 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with navy-blue flats, especially from Madewell. Its flats are beyond comfortable.

COS Suede Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW Highly recommend.

H&M Leather Ballet Flats $55 SHOP NOW H&M always comes through.

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats $345 SHOP NOW Wear these with white jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $120 $90 SHOP NOW These have been our favorites for a while now.

ZARA Suede Leather Ballet Flats $70 SHOP NOW This hardware is too gorgeous to pass up.

Kenneth Cole Jasper Mary Jane Flat $109 SHOP NOW These also come in a sky-blue shade.

Steve Madden Leni Flats $89 SHOP NOW The cognac shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat $228 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish gives these a super-smart edge.

ZARA Suede Mary Jane Flats $60 SHOP NOW Style with crisp white socks or wear these on their own.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.