Finally, we've turned a corner, and spring has arrived. Energized by the bright-blue sky and warm rays of sunshine, I'm finally feeling motivated to give my warm-weather wardrobe a little TLC.

Whilst I'm still getting plenty of use out of the cotton dresses and breezy skirts I invested in last year, my footwear collection had been looking a bit tired—that was until I invested in a specific flat-shoe trend that has since breathed new life into my spring rotation. With a supple, soft finish and a classic, wearable design, I've found myself reaching for a pair of suede ballet flats day in and day out as the days have become brighter.

A little less serious than the glossy leather ballet flats that dominated last summer, these softer, more relaxed flats employ a supple finish that makes them feel like a natural fit with a lighter and brighter spring wardrobe. A chic evolution for the suede fashion trend that's brought suede bags and jackets right to the fore, this elegant iteration retains all the chic allure of these wardrobe staples but in a fresh 2025 silhouette.

Whilst chocolate-brown styles have been catching my eye, this trend also comes in a myriad of shades. From buttery yellow pairs from the likes of & Other Stories to pretty beige at Vagabond and Reformation, there's really no shortage of options when it comes to suede ballet flats.

This trend is a no-brainer if you're looking for a fresh shoe to style with your everyday jeans, but I've also seen it look incredibly chic worn with skirts and dresses. If you're looking to give your weekday wardrobe an upgrade for the new season, these sub in easily for the kitten heels and loafers you might otherwise reach for.

To shop the emerging footwear trend that fashion people are investing in right now, read on to discover suede ballet flats below.

SHOP SUEDE BALLET FLATS

Madewell April Flats
Madewell
The April Ballet Flat

You can never go wrong with navy-blue flats, especially from Madewell. Its flats are beyond comfortable.

Suede Ballet Flats
COS
Suede Ballet Flats

Highly recommend.

Leather Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats

H&M always comes through.

Delfina Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Delfina Suede Ballet Flats

Wear these with white jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat

These have been our favorites for a while now.

Suede Leather Ballet Flats
ZARA
Suede Leather Ballet Flats

This hardware is too gorgeous to pass up.

Jasper Mary Jane Flat
Kenneth Cole
Jasper Mary Jane Flat

These also come in a sky-blue shade.

БАЛЕТКИ Leni
Steve Madden
Leni Flats

The cognac shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

The square-toe finish gives these a super-smart edge.

Suede Mary Jane Flats
ZARA
Suede Mary Jane Flats

Style with crisp white socks or wear these on their own.

