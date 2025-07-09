Low-Rise, Lacy, and a Little Bit Delulu: Welcome to the Gen Z Pop Girlie Summer

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear’s own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Somewhere between the rising temps, the late-stage-capitalism fatigue, and the brain fog from watching too many “get ready with me for a breakup” TikToks, Gen Z decided one thing for sure: This summer, we’re dressing like our favorite pop girlies—or at least trying to. It’s not just a style shift; it’s a collective mood swing. Although Gen Z might not have our own Alexa Chung, we do have an army of well-dressed, unapologetic female stars ready to take over our playlists, mood boards, and now, closets.

In a world that’s only getting weirder by the day, it’s no surprise that young people are gravitating toward a hyper-feminine, Y2K-inflected aesthetic pulled straight from the playbook of today’s reigning pop stars. There's comfort in the fantasy. When everything else feels out of our control, curating a little sparkle—literally or metaphorically—can feel like an act of rebellion. It’s not just about looking cute. (Though, that’s part of it.) It’s about capturing a certain kind of mood: emotionally unfiltered, a little unhinged, but still totally in on the joke.

There's also a deep nostalgia baked into the moment. For many, this style revival taps into a collective memory of growing up watching music videos, raiding Claire’s for rhinestone barrettes, and imagining what your life might look like if you were famous, even just for a day. Now that fantasy is being lived out on TikTok, where re-creating a pop star’s tour outfit or getting ready for a night out “as if you’re Olivia Rodrigo’s backup dancer” is just another casual scroll. It’s giving “dress-up, but make it existential.”

The best part about the Gen Z pop girlie summer? There are no real rules. The trend is less about exact silhouettes and more about a vibe. Some go full coquette; others lean into punk. Some are playing the sad girl in soft knits and corded headphones; others are dancing in metallic minis like they’re closing Coachella. The only requirement is that you commit and nail down a certain singer—even if just for the duration of a photo dump.

At the end, it’s not just about the baby tees or the fishnets or the little bows—though they’re cute. It’s about curating a version of reality that feels a little shinier, a little messier, and a lot more you. Because if Gen Z is going to spiral, we might as well look hot doing it.

Katseye

Katseye isn’t just a global girl group—it’s a global style phenomenon mixing punk, streetwear, and that effortlessly cool L.A.-girl energy. Born from a collaboration between South Korean label Hybe and American-based company Geffen, Katseye is new to the pop-girlie scene, but it’s by far one of the most exciting additions. Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae, aided by Creative Director Humberto Leon, have perfected a timely, Gen Z vibe. Think oversize fits, vintage tees, baggy jeans, and combat boots, with plenty of Y2K low-rise flare moments thrown in.

Addison Rae

Forget the “cute TikTok star” stereotype—Addison Rae’s style now rides the edge of indie sleaze and grunge with a glossy pop-star twist, a real-life personification of her debut album, Addison. Her stylist, Interview magazine Fashion Director Dara Allen, crafts looks that combine Vivienne Westwood’s punk theatrics with that messy, lived-in vibe of early 2000s rockers. Think tulle bustles paired with chunky platforms, leather corsets mixed with oversize tees, and accessories that feel plucked straight from a thrift store run by a style rebel. Rae’s mood is unapologetically bold, blending glam with grit in a way that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s style strikes that perfect balance between youthful charm and grown-up polish. Working with stylist Jared Ellner, she’s evolved from girl next door to red carpet star, effortlessly toggling between playful, bedazzled lingerie-style miniskirts and bold couture moments—like that Louis Vuitton bodysuit at the Met Gala. Her everyday looks mix sultry pop-star styles, glamorous silhouettes, and, of course, her sky-high platforms. As evidenced by her global Short n' Sweet tour looks, Carpenter's over-the-top diva looks are objects of affection for the internet.

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress keeps it soft and intimate with her fashion—a low-key Y2K mood board come to life. Her look revolves around cozy wrap cardigans, simple jeans, and petite shoulder bags, like she’s just stepped out of a vintage UK music video. It’s minimalist but thoughtfully nostalgic, creating an aesthetic that feels warm and authentic rather than polished or performative. PinkPantheress’s style matches her music perfectly: subtle, emotionally honest, and quietly cool. Plus, her emotional support handbag on her shoulder while performing on stage or in music videos is peak Gen Z.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae grew up as a dancer before becoming one of Gen Z’s most exciting rising pop stars, and her style moves just like she does: clean, sharp, and emotionally in tune. She’s not about overdoing it; her looks lean into baggy silhouettes, basketball shorts, lived-in jeans, and sneakers that look broken in on purpose. Think sporty but not try-hard. With the help of stylist Brett Alan Nelson, McRae blends skater-kid energy with a subtle Canadian coolness that feels authentic to her.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is Gen Z’s undisputed pop-punk princess—and she dresses the part. Styled by Danielle Goldberg and Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, she’s made Doc Martens, fishnet tights, baby tees, and plaid minis concert staples, bringing early 2000s angst back with intention. Her look balances punk nostalgia with feminine grit. One day it’s a crystal corset; the next a thrifted band tee. Whether on stage or off, Rodrigo’s wardrobe is as emotionally charged as her lyrics—raw, rebellious, and always in tune.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams is the kind of artist who makes you want to romanticize your life, even when you’re crying in your room. Her music is diary-entry soft, and her fashion reflects that same gentle introspection. She leans into an off-duty poet aesthetic—muted knits, vintage jeans, slouchy sweaters, and delicate fabrics in washed-out colors. The Who What Wear cover star is known for her cozy, comfort-first style, often wearing flowy, bohemian-style dresses, simple white tanks, and bandanas on stage in contrast to some of her other talented peers.