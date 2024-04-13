The Refined Flat Shoe Trend Scandi and French Women Wear Before Committing to Sandals

By Natalie Munro
As a fashion editor there are few things pique my interest as much as the whisper of a new shoe trend. So, when I spotted the new-season style that's stealing fashion hearts, I couldn't resist shouting about it.

Up there with ballet flats and mary janes, flat mules are set to become one of the season's biggest shoe trends. With a refined silhouette that covers the toes before tapering away to reveal a bare heel, the trending shoe combines the elegance of a ballet flat with the relaxed energy of a slip-on sandal.

Influencer styles black flat mules with jeans and a white strapless top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Asserting itself as a favourite within fashion peoples wardrobes, the souped-up slipper has become a go-to for elegant spring styling. Whilst it remains too cold to style sandals, but too warm to continue wearing boots, this closed-toe shoe trend is enjoying its time in the sun.

Featuring heavily on the spring/summer 2024 runways, flat mule shoes were seen at Altuzarra's, Carven's, and Eudon Choi's runways shows, amongst others. Styled with dresses, skirts, trousers and shorts, the SS24 runways made the case for the blossoming shoe trend. I've also noticed it gracing the feeds of French and Scandi fashion people, too, meaning it's only a matter of time before it takes off on Brit soil.

Influencer styles black flat mules with black trousers.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Having already transcended the runways this spring, the trending shoe is now available at so many of my favourite high street and designer brands. From H&M's event-ready pair, to Manolo Blahnik's supremely chic style, read on to discover the flat mule shoes we're eyeing right now.

