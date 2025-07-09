The Summer 2025 It-Girl Wardrobe: 7 Highly-Specific Items They're All Wearing

It-Girl summer 2025 wardrobe
(Image credit: @robrahmand)
By
published
in Features

Welcome to It-Girl Wardrobes, a quarterly column where we give you the download on the exact brands and items that fashion people are unanimously backing for the current season.

In my corner of the internet, all the coolest people are agreeing on the same few buys. The jeans they've all said are elite? They're from Khaite. The blazer brand that's elbowed out every other label in their closets? It's none other than Aligne. The viral pendant necklace that's commanding my entire feed at the moment? That would be Juju Vera. You see, the best dressers I know all seem to gravitate toward the same few items each season, and today, I'm making it my mission to document and outline them all here. Consider this your directory for cool summer 2025 style.

Whether it's a ballet-flats brand, cult-loved pair of jeans, or niche-but-emerging jewelry brand, each of the seven brands and buys below come together to represent what good style looks like right now, at least according to the tastemakers I personally follow and take inspiration from. With that, discover all the highly specific brands and items that the best dressed women are all wearing ahead.

Tory Burch Flower Tank

Tory Burch flower tank

(Image credit: @toryburch)

Tank Top in White, Size L
Tory Burch
Tank Top

Tank Top in White, Size L
Tory Burch
Tank Top

Ancient Greek Sandals Flip-Flops

Ancient Greek Sandals red jelly flip flops

(Image credit: @robrahmand)

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Sandals
Shopbop
Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Sandals

Brown Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Brown Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops

Doen Silk Shorts

Doen Silk Shorts

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Ivette Short -- Salt
DOEN
Ivette Shorts

Ayllon Pouch Bags

Selena Mual carrying an Ayllon pouch bag

(Image credit: @selenamual)

Ssense Exclusive Tan Casilda Pouch
Ayllón
Tan Casilda Pouch

Aurora Pouch in Noir
Ayllón
Aurora Pouch in Noir

Casilda Pouch in Rosso - Preorder Only
Ayllón
Casilda Pouch in Rosso

Flore Flore Tanks

Flore Flore tank tops

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Red Esmé Tank Top
FLORE FLORE
Red Esmé Tank Top

Esmé Organic Cotton Tank Top
Flore Flore
Esmé Organic Cotton Tank Top

Navy Esmé Tank Top
FLORE FLORE
Navy Esmé Tank Top

Dorsey Paracord Jewelry

paracord jewelry

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Paracord Vert Tie Anklet, Silver
Dorsey
Paracord Vert Tie Anklet

Yves Lab White Sapphire Paracord Necklace, Marine and Silver
Dorsey
Yves Lab White Sapphire Paracord Necklace

James Bezel Orange Paracord Bracelet, Gold
Dorsey
James Bezel Orange Paracord Bracelet

Zara Genie Pants

Zara genie pants

(Image credit: @angelafink)

Textured Balloon Pants
ZARA
Textured Balloon Pants

Flowy Balloon Pants
ZARA
Flowy Balloon Pants

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸