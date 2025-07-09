The Summer 2025 It-Girl Wardrobe: 7 Highly-Specific Items They're All Wearing

Welcome to It-Girl Wardrobes, a quarterly column where we give you the download on the exact brands and items that fashion people are unanimously backing for the current season.

In my corner of the internet, all the coolest people are agreeing on the same few buys. The jeans they've all said are elite? They're from Khaite . The blazer brand that's elbowed out every other label in their closets? It's none other than Aligne . The viral pendant necklace that's commanding my entire feed at the moment? That would be Juju Vera . You see, the best dressers I know all seem to gravitate toward the same few items each season, and today, I'm making it my mission to document and outline them all here. Consider this your directory for cool summer 2025 style.

Whether it's a ballet-flats brand, cult-loved pair of jeans, or niche-but-emerging jewelry brand, each of the seven brands and buys below come together to represent what good style looks like right now, at least according to the tastemakers I personally follow and take inspiration from. With that, discover all the highly specific brands and items that the best dressed women are all wearing ahead.

Tory Burch Flower Tank

Ancient Greek Sandals Flip-Flops

Ancient Greek Sandals Flip-Flops

Doen Silk Shorts

Doen Silk Shorts

Ayllon Pouch Bags

Flore Flore Tanks

Flore Flore Tanks

Dorsey Paracord Jewelry

Zara Genie Pants