The Summer 2025 It-Girl Wardrobe: 7 Highly-Specific Items They're All Wearing
Welcome to It-Girl Wardrobes, a quarterly column where we give you the download on the exact brands and items that fashion people are unanimously backing for the current season.
In my corner of the internet, all the coolest people are agreeing on the same few buys. The jeans they've all said are elite? They're from Khaite. The blazer brand that's elbowed out every other label in their closets? It's none other than Aligne. The viral pendant necklace that's commanding my entire feed at the moment? That would be Juju Vera. You see, the best dressers I know all seem to gravitate toward the same few items each season, and today, I'm making it my mission to document and outline them all here. Consider this your directory for cool summer 2025 style.
Whether it's a ballet-flats brand, cult-loved pair of jeans, or niche-but-emerging jewelry brand, each of the seven brands and buys below come together to represent what good style looks like right now, at least according to the tastemakers I personally follow and take inspiration from. With that, discover all the highly specific brands and items that the best dressed women are all wearing ahead.
Tory Burch Flower Tank
Ancient Greek Sandals Flip-Flops
Doen Silk Shorts
Ayllon Pouch Bags
Flore Flore Tanks
Dorsey Paracord Jewelry
Zara Genie Pants
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
