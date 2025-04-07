6 Sandal Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2025

Sandals on the spring/summer 2025 runway
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
By
published
in Features

Sandal season is officially back. The arrival of spring marks the beginning of warm-weather dressing, and a great pair of sandals is a key part of that. To examine which styles will be taking off in the coming months, we took a close look at the shoes that were debuted on the spring/summer 2025 runways. Designers including Chloé, Hermès, and Miu Miu showcased some of the most covetable styles that are primed to land in the closets of the street style set. New arrivals on the market are even further solidifying exactly which sandal trends everyone will be shopping.

Updated peep-toe styles are one of the freshest sandal styles we expect to take off. Thongs were designed in heeled versions as well as flip-flops. Ankle straps are another detail that will start to pop up everywhere. Ahead, more on the biggest spring 2025 sandals trends and the best styles to shop.

Peep-Toe Sandals

Sandals on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Sandy Liang; Carven)

One of the biggest footwear trends from the spring/summer 2025 runway shows? Peep-toe shoes. We saw a wave of updated takes on peep toes with modern, asymmetric cutouts, thong details, and bow embellishments. In-the-know shoppers will be adding these to their carts.

Jadarona Leather Mule Sandals
Manolo Blahnik
Jadarona Leather Mule Sandals

Thong Mule 60 in Optic White Nappa
SANDY LIANG
Mules

Kamui Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals
NEOUS
Kamui Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals

Trompette 45 Embellished Patent-Leather Mules
ROGER VIVIER
Trompette 45 Embellished Patent-Leather Mules

Heeled Thongs

Sandals on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Alaïa; Miu Miu)

At brands like Alaïa and Miu Miu, heeled thong sandals were one of the most dominant shoe styles. We saw a range of silhouettes, including low-heeled sandals with thongs and ankle straps, as well as simple heeled flip-flops. We can expect to see these paired with everything from trousers to dresses for events.

Mary Jane Sandal
Miu Miu
Mary Jane Sandal

Satin Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Satin Kitten Heel Sandals

Satin Wedge Sandals
ALAÏA
Satin Wedge Sandals

Leather Flip Flop Sandals
Toteme
Leather Flip Flop Sandals

Ankle Strap Sandals

Sandals on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Chloé; Christopher Esber)

Ankle straps are the detail that continues to pop up again and again on spring sandals. We're especially seeing this appear on kitten heels—a style primed for the upcoming warm weather and a mainstay in vacation wardrobes.

Vika Leather Sandals
THE ROW
Vika Leather Sandals

Jelly Pvc Sandals
CHLOÉ
Jelly Pvc Sandals

Bella T-Strap Leather Sandals
Khaite
Bella T-Strap Leather Sandals

CELINE, Celine Triomphe Sandal in Lambskin
CELINE
Celine Triomphe Sandal in Lambskin

Flat Leather Sandals

Sandals on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Max Mara; Tod's)

For those in search of practical spring shoes, flat leather sandals are the answer. Designers including Max Mara and Tod's brought them to the runway, and there are great options on the market from brands such as A.Emery and Ancient Greek Sandals.

Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals

Kansiz Faux Leather Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Kansiz Faux Leather Sandals

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

SAINT LAURENT, Cassandra Logo-Embellished Leather Sandals
SAINT LAURENT
Cassandra Logo-Embellished Leather Sandals

Clogs

Sandals on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Hermès; Chloé)

Clogs have returned in sandal form for 2025. On the runway at Paris Fashion Week, they appeared at Hermès and Chloé. Styles from brands across the board are poised to be in demand now that they have hit stores.

Hermès, Kos Clog
Hermès
Kos Clogs

Madewell, Anouk Platform Clog Sandals
Madewell
Anouk Platform Clog Sandals

Suede Logo Slide Clogs
Miu Miu
Suede Logo Slide Clogs

Esti Leather Ankle-Strap Clog Sandals
Ulla Johnson
Esti Leather Ankle-Strap Clog Sandals

Flip-Flops

Sandals on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: The Row; Launchmetrics: Sportmax)

The simple flip-flop has emerged as an unexpected fashion-insider favorite for many seasons now. They are a mainstay in collections for The Row, often styled with elevated suiting and dressy pieces rather than casual outfits. Opt for a neutral pair or a colorful version in red or blue.

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

Dune Grosgrain Thong Sandals
The Row
Dune Grosgrain Thong Sandals

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Jo Pvc Flip Flops
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Jo Pvc Flip Flops

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

Latest