6 Sandal Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2025
Sandal season is officially back. The arrival of spring marks the beginning of warm-weather dressing, and a great pair of sandals is a key part of that. To examine which styles will be taking off in the coming months, we took a close look at the shoes that were debuted on the spring/summer 2025 runways. Designers including Chloé, Hermès, and Miu Miu showcased some of the most covetable styles that are primed to land in the closets of the street style set. New arrivals on the market are even further solidifying exactly which sandal trends everyone will be shopping.
Updated peep-toe styles are one of the freshest sandal styles we expect to take off. Thongs were designed in heeled versions as well as flip-flops. Ankle straps are another detail that will start to pop up everywhere. Ahead, more on the biggest spring 2025 sandals trends and the best styles to shop.
Peep-Toe Sandals
One of the biggest footwear trends from the spring/summer 2025 runway shows? Peep-toe shoes. We saw a wave of updated takes on peep toes with modern, asymmetric cutouts, thong details, and bow embellishments. In-the-know shoppers will be adding these to their carts.
Heeled Thongs
At brands like Alaïa and Miu Miu, heeled thong sandals were one of the most dominant shoe styles. We saw a range of silhouettes, including low-heeled sandals with thongs and ankle straps, as well as simple heeled flip-flops. We can expect to see these paired with everything from trousers to dresses for events.
Ankle Strap Sandals
Ankle straps are the detail that continues to pop up again and again on spring sandals. We're especially seeing this appear on kitten heels—a style primed for the upcoming warm weather and a mainstay in vacation wardrobes.
Flat Leather Sandals
For those in search of practical spring shoes, flat leather sandals are the answer. Designers including Max Mara and Tod's brought them to the runway, and there are great options on the market from brands such as A.Emery and Ancient Greek Sandals.
Clogs
Clogs have returned in sandal form for 2025. On the runway at Paris Fashion Week, they appeared at Hermès and Chloé. Styles from brands across the board are poised to be in demand now that they have hit stores.
Flip-Flops
The simple flip-flop has emerged as an unexpected fashion-insider favorite for many seasons now. They are a mainstay in collections for The Row, often styled with elevated suiting and dressy pieces rather than casual outfits. Opt for a neutral pair or a colorful version in red or blue.
