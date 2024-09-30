My Goal This Autumn Is to Look Elegant, Rich and Classy—6 Jumper Outfits That Nail the Brief

With a heavy heart, it's time for me to admit that it's officially time for the seasonal wardrobe switch. I'm a summer person, you see, but while waving goodbye to al fresco dinners and my bikinis upsets me, I am rather excited to vacuum pack my linen looks in order to rediscover my autumn wardrobe. It's all about getting the foundations out first––from my favourite add-under-everything Heattech cami to my trusty trench coat. And here's not forgetting roll neck jumpers. Used as a base layer, a way to style summery pieces to make them last for longer (adding a high-neck underneath my waistcoats will be my new personality) or just as a cosy knit with jeans, there's no limit to the endless outfit opportunities a humble roll neck jumper can create. Which is why getting to wear my favourite knit has taken the edge off leaving the warmer months behind.

The thing is, though, the timeless classic sometimes needs a little new season shake-up to feel wearable again. Which is why I've been on the lookout for some autumn ways to style roll neck jumpers. Whether it's under a suit for the office, as a tonal base layer for a brunch vibe or with Bermuda shorts and heels for a late night dinner date, here are 6 ways to style the knit you most likely already own for autumn/winter 2024.

1. Roll Neck + Leopard Jeans + Maxi Coat

Karina wearing roll neck jumper

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Let's face it, the printed jeans are the centre of attention here, so it's best just to keep the rest of the outfit simple. A black polo neck with a matching floor-sweeping coat will do the trick.

Shop the look:

High-Neck Wool Jumper - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
High-Neck Wool Jumper

This classic wool style also comes in brown and grey.

Leopard Denim Stary Jeans
GANNI
Leopard Denim Stary Jeans

Ticking off two trends in one with the barrel leg sihlouette.

Single-Breasted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Wool Coat

Size up if you want it extra oversized.

Quilted Messenger
COS
Quilted Messenger

The padded Cos bags will carry everything you need, and more!

2. Roll neck + Suede Jacket + Tailored Trousers

Lydia wearing roll neck jumper

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: A tonal look is one of the easiest way to achieve a winning autumn outfit. Make like Lydia and add a chestnut brown roll neck to tailored trousers––finish the ensemble with the jacket of the moment: suede.

Shop the look:

Aida Suede Jacket
Musier Paris
Aida Suede Jacket

No doubt this one will sell out, fast.

Pima Cotton Turtleneck Top
H&M
Pima Cotton Turtleneck Top

It's the perfect layering piece that'll still keep you cosy.

Pleat-Front High-Rise Trouser
Lululemon
Pleat-Front High-Rise Trouser

Not just the destination for great leggings.

Vagabond Shoemakers, Cassie
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cassie Boots

Say hello to your new favourite ankle boot.

3. Roll Neck + Waistcoat Suit + Tailored Coat

Renia wearing roll neck jumper

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Style Notes: If a waistcoat has been your personality all summer, then let it continue by adding a thin roll neck knit underneath. I love how Renia has made her cosy layer a focal point.

Shop the look:

Jigsaw Pinstripe Wool Blend Tailored Waistcoat, Grey
Jigsaw
Jigsaw Pinstripe Wool Blend Tailored Waistcoat

A way to make your waistcoats work for longer.

Jigsaw Kemp Wool Blend Pinstripe Trousers, Grey/white
Jigsaw
Jigsaw Kemp Wool Blend Pinstripe Trousers,

Well done, Jigsaw.

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

Chic.

George Wrap Coat
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat

This is such a good fit.

4. Roll Neck + Bermuda Shorts + Heels

Marilyn wearing roll neck

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Creating the dream autumn/winter dinner look, Marilyn makes her Bermuda shorts work beyond the warmer months by adding a most-likely-cashmere roll neck in place of a vest top.

Shop the look:

Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper

The softest knit around.

Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts
COS
Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts

I also love the matching blazer.

Women's Stretch Pump in Nero
Bottega Veneta
Stretch Pump in Nero

Mesh materials hasn't just taken over flats.

Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Belt

An important part of your everyday uniform.

5. Roll Neck + Leather Shirt + Jeans

Thandi wearing polo neck

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

Style Notes: For one of those "I have literally nothing to wear" days, just copy and paste this look from your own wardrobe. Jeans and a roll neck will always look effortless with a leather shirt or jacket. Fact.

Shop the look:

Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper

This comes in so many colours.

Leather Shirt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Shirt

This collarless version feels fresh.

+ Net Sustain High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

You can't beat Toteme jeans.

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote
LOEWE
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote

Firmly on my new season wish list.

6. Roll Neck + Midi Skirt

Nnena wearing roll neck

(Image credit: @nennaechem)

Style Notes: When temperatures drop, it's time to bring out the chunky knits. I love how Nnenna has updated her tailored, pinstripe pencil skirt with a cosy jumper and jewels.

Shop the look:

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

As cosy as it looks.

Long Pencil Skirt With Opening
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt With Opening

Pencil skirts are an autumn favourite.

Hereu Calella Cotton-Canvas Bag
Hereu
Hereu Calella Cotton-Canvas Bag

Love the sleek shape of this tote.

The Rebirth Recycled Silver Earrings
ALIGHIERI
The Rebirth Recycled Silver Earrings

Obsessed with these recycled silver beauties.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

