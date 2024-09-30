My Goal This Autumn Is to Look Elegant, Rich and Classy—6 Jumper Outfits That Nail the Brief
With a heavy heart, it's time for me to admit that it's officially time for the seasonal wardrobe switch. I'm a summer person, you see, but while waving goodbye to al fresco dinners and my bikinis upsets me, I am rather excited to vacuum pack my linen looks in order to rediscover my autumn wardrobe. It's all about getting the foundations out first––from my favourite add-under-everything Heattech cami to my trusty trench coat. And here's not forgetting roll neck jumpers. Used as a base layer, a way to style summery pieces to make them last for longer (adding a high-neck underneath my waistcoats will be my new personality) or just as a cosy knit with jeans, there's no limit to the endless outfit opportunities a humble roll neck jumper can create. Which is why getting to wear my favourite knit has taken the edge off leaving the warmer months behind.
The thing is, though, the timeless classic sometimes needs a little new season shake-up to feel wearable again. Which is why I've been on the lookout for some autumn ways to style roll neck jumpers. Whether it's under a suit for the office, as a tonal base layer for a brunch vibe or with Bermuda shorts and heels for a late night dinner date, here are 6 ways to style the knit you most likely already own for autumn/winter 2024.
1. Roll Neck + Leopard Jeans + Maxi Coat
Style Notes: Let's face it, the printed jeans are the centre of attention here, so it's best just to keep the rest of the outfit simple. A black polo neck with a matching floor-sweeping coat will do the trick.
Shop the look:
2. Roll neck + Suede Jacket + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: A tonal look is one of the easiest way to achieve a winning autumn outfit. Make like Lydia and add a chestnut brown roll neck to tailored trousers––finish the ensemble with the jacket of the moment: suede.
Shop the look:
3. Roll Neck + Waistcoat Suit + Tailored Coat
Style Notes: If a waistcoat has been your personality all summer, then let it continue by adding a thin roll neck knit underneath. I love how Renia has made her cosy layer a focal point.
Shop the look:
A way to make your waistcoats work for longer.
4. Roll Neck + Bermuda Shorts + Heels
Style Notes: Creating the dream autumn/winter dinner look, Marilyn makes her Bermuda shorts work beyond the warmer months by adding a most-likely-cashmere roll neck in place of a vest top.
Shop the look:
5. Roll Neck + Leather Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: For one of those "I have literally nothing to wear" days, just copy and paste this look from your own wardrobe. Jeans and a roll neck will always look effortless with a leather shirt or jacket. Fact.
Shop the look:
6. Roll Neck + Midi Skirt
Style Notes: When temperatures drop, it's time to bring out the chunky knits. I love how Nnenna has updated her tailored, pinstripe pencil skirt with a cosy jumper and jewels.
Shop the look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.