My Goal This Autumn Is to Look Elegant, Rich and Classy—6 Jumper Outfits That Nail the Brief

With a heavy heart, it's time for me to admit that it's officially time for the seasonal wardrobe switch. I'm a summer person, you see, but while waving goodbye to al fresco dinners and my bikinis upsets me, I am rather excited to vacuum pack my linen looks in order to rediscover my autumn wardrobe. It's all about getting the foundations out first––from my favourite add-under-everything Heattech cami to my trusty trench coat. And here's not forgetting roll neck jumpers. Used as a base layer, a way to style summery pieces to make them last for longer (adding a high-neck underneath my waistcoats will be my new personality) or just as a cosy knit with jeans, there's no limit to the endless outfit opportunities a humble roll neck jumper can create. Which is why getting to wear my favourite knit has taken the edge off leaving the warmer months behind.

The thing is, though, the timeless classic sometimes needs a little new season shake-up to feel wearable again. Which is why I've been on the lookout for some autumn ways to style roll neck jumpers. Whether it's under a suit for the office, as a tonal base layer for a brunch vibe or with Bermuda shorts and heels for a late night dinner date, here are 6 ways to style the knit you most likely already own for autumn/winter 2024.

1. Roll Neck + Leopard Jeans + Maxi Coat

Style Notes: Let's face it, the printed jeans are the centre of attention here, so it's best just to keep the rest of the outfit simple. A black polo neck with a matching floor-sweeping coat will do the trick.

Shop the look:

Arket High-Neck Wool Jumper £77 SHOP NOW This classic wool style also comes in brown and grey.

GANNI Leopard Denim Stary Jeans £315 SHOP NOW Ticking off two trends in one with the barrel leg sihlouette.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Wool Coat £265 SHOP NOW Size up if you want it extra oversized.

COS Quilted Messenger £55 SHOP NOW The padded Cos bags will carry everything you need, and more!

2. Roll neck + Suede Jacket + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: A tonal look is one of the easiest way to achieve a winning autumn outfit. Make like Lydia and add a chestnut brown roll neck to tailored trousers––finish the ensemble with the jacket of the moment: suede.

Shop the look:

Musier Paris Aida Suede Jacket £410 SHOP NOW No doubt this one will sell out, fast.

H&M Pima Cotton Turtleneck Top £23 SHOP NOW It's the perfect layering piece that'll still keep you cosy.

Lululemon Pleat-Front High-Rise Trouser £128 SHOP NOW Not just the destination for great leggings.

Vagabond Shoemakers Cassie Boots £155 SHOP NOW Say hello to your new favourite ankle boot.

3. Roll Neck + Waistcoat Suit + Tailored Coat

Style Notes: If a waistcoat has been your personality all summer, then let it continue by adding a thin roll neck knit underneath. I love how Renia has made her cosy layer a focal point.

Shop the look:

Jigsaw Jigsaw Pinstripe Wool Blend Tailored Waistcoat £128 SHOP NOW A way to make your waistcoats work for longer.

Jigsaw Jigsaw Kemp Wool Blend Pinstripe Trousers, £176 SHOP NOW Well done, Jigsaw.

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW Chic.

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat £289 SHOP NOW This is such a good fit.

4. Roll Neck + Bermuda Shorts + Heels

Style Notes: Creating the dream autumn/winter dinner look, Marilyn makes her Bermuda shorts work beyond the warmer months by adding a most-likely-cashmere roll neck in place of a vest top.

Shop the look:

H&M Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper £55 SHOP NOW The softest knit around.

COS Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts £95 SHOP NOW I also love the matching blazer.

Bottega Veneta Stretch Pump in Nero £905 SHOP NOW Mesh materials hasn't just taken over flats.

Arket Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW An important part of your everyday uniform.

5. Roll Neck + Leather Shirt + Jeans

Style Notes: For one of those "I have literally nothing to wear" days, just copy and paste this look from your own wardrobe. Jeans and a roll neck will always look effortless with a leather shirt or jacket. Fact.

Shop the look:

M&S Collection Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £35 SHOP NOW This comes in so many colours.

Arket Leather Shirt £319 SHOP NOW This collarless version feels fresh.

TOTEME + Net Sustain High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £290 SHOP NOW You can't beat Toteme jeans.

LOEWE Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote £3000 SHOP NOW Firmly on my new season wish list.

6. Roll Neck + Midi Skirt

Style Notes: When temperatures drop, it's time to bring out the chunky knits. I love how Nnenna has updated her tailored, pinstripe pencil skirt with a cosy jumper and jewels.

Shop the look:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW As cosy as it looks.

MANGO Long Pencil Skirt With Opening £46 SHOP NOW Pencil skirts are an autumn favourite.

Hereu Hereu Calella Cotton-Canvas Bag £405 SHOP NOW Love the sleek shape of this tote.