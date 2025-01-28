As a Millennial I Could Never, But Gen Z Is All Over This Unusual Trainer Trend
If the past few months have taught us anything about the trainer trends set to unfold over the seasons ahead, it's to expect the unexpected.
From every angle, designers are pushing the boundaries, reimagining designs with the unbridled joy that was pushed aside for a while, as more "serious", streamlined garments and footwear dominated collections and a focus on '90s minimalism and quiet luxury came to the fore. Now that we've broken free from the stiff silhouettes that crowded our timelines, we're seeing the pendulum swing in the opposite direction. Over the past few months, ballet trainers, laceless styles and colourful pairs have entered style circles, but none have taken me by surprise quite as much as the boxing-boots trend.
Now, it might be because I'm looking at it through millennial eyes, but I haven't quite wrapped my head around the trend yet. Designed with a high-top cut that far exceeds the height of the Converse trainers I wore throughout my childhood, this style can extend all the way up to the knee, hugging the calf and lacing neatly around the foot. Set on a slim sole, these trainers are designed with agility in mind and created to meet the specific demands of boxing. They haven't emerged entirely out of the blue; the trend coincides with the growing interest in archival-sports trainer designs that has seen styles like Puma's Speedcat—which were designed for racing-car drivers—bubble up this season too.
Whilst I'm a little unsure about working this trend into my footwear collection, I think it's safe to say that the younger generation won't find it so shocking. Gen Z model and influencer Gabbriette is an early adopter, posing in a woven, knee-high style from Adidas. She already appears to be an expert at styling them, pairing them with a black minidress in exactly the kind of effortlessly cool way I expect we'll see others emulate this season.
This trend might seem unlikely to appeal to the masses, but the runways are telling a different story. Heavily influenced by sporting silhouettes, Dior's spring/summer 2025 collection saw an emphasis on movement, with models in skin-tight leotards, racer jackets and mesh track pants. Elevating the ordinary, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri skipped classic plimsolls, instead styling knee-high—and over-the-knee—boxing boots throughout the collection.
Stella McCartney also picked up the trend, sending white knee-high boxing boots down its alfresco runway, styling them with fresh white and cream layers for a lifted effect and eschewing the sporting connotations so heavily associated with the trainers.
I'm not entirely ready to jump on board with boxing boots, but it appears I'm in the minority, so if you're up for it, read on to find our edit of the best boxing boots.
SHOP BOXING BOOTS:
Trust me: fashion people will make sure these don't stay in stock for long.
Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.
Style with a flowing skirt or wear these with your favourite jeans.
These are inspired by the brand's archival boxing boots.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
