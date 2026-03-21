The Major Handbag Trends of Fall 2026 Have Arrived: 7 It Styles to Know

Another fashion month has come and gone, so now that the fall/winter 2026 shows are officially behind us, the real work begins. As a fashion editor, now is the time when I sit down and truly do a proper deep dive into the collections. I'm scrutinizing each look, zooming in on every detail, and scanning the season at large so I can be sure to take it all in and do a proper analysis of what to know about next-season fashion. Right now, it's the handbags I have my eyes glued on.
While clothes might garner the most buzz in the immediate aftermath of a runway show, handbags and accessories will eventually drive the bulk of sales—and therefore, shape style the most. Designers were aligned on several fronts with the sizes and shapes of the handbags that graced their runways, and several fall bag trends are becoming clear. First, that things are getting slouchier, more lived-in, and less fussy overall. Bags arrived unzipped and unbuckled for an effortless effect and arrived in more everyday shapes like the classic flap bag and hobo bag that indicated a growing desire for a designer bag to not just look good but work for you (and not the other way around).
Here, discover every major handbag trend to know from the fall/winter 2026 runways.
The biggest takeaway for handbags this fall is that they need not be fussy. While there's a time and a place for a perfectly polished carryall, the styles du jour are proving that the more lived-in your bag looks, the better. On the runway, that looked like shapes that allowed for more slouch and ease with many models holding bags that were halfway zipped or otherwise completely hanging open. There was something undeniably cool about it, like the energy of Jane Birkin carrying her namesake Hermès bag with abandon.
LOEWE
Amazona Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
ZARA
Maxi City Bag With Embossed Leather Effect
Balenciaga
Rodeo Handbag Medium
Clutches are no longer a piece of occasionwear but are now as much a part of our day-to-day lifestyle as any tote bag. As such, designers iterated on everyday clutches that are meant to be styled both day and night with an emphasis on larger shapes and polished frame and kisslock closures.
The Row
Peggy Small Leather Clutch
JACQUEMUS
Salon Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Clutch
VERAFIED
Clutch Shoulder Bag
The It bag of 2026 is, without a doubt, the bowler bag. The double-strap satchels are absolutely everywhere at the moment, and all signs point to them only gaining momentum going into the fall. On the runways at Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and more, this silhouettes was the hero piece and the large, trapezoidal shapes make them look like modern-day doctor bags.
THE ROW
India Textured-Leather Tote
Reformation
Oversized Seraphina Tote
A.EMERY
The Harnick Bag
Exotic finishes have been a trending theme for a moment now, and the fall collections underscored just how far a little croc embossing can go. Bags of all shapes and sizes—from the bamboo-handled styles at Gucci to the soft flap bags at Chanel and the elongated clutches at Khaite—seemed to agree: The coolest bags for fall will be those with a glossy crocodile print.