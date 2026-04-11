10 Trends Set to Define Fall 2026 Fashion

Fall/winter 2026 was the season we saw creative directors settle into their respective fashion houses. With the major shake-ups across the industry last year, we tracked the many debut collections that presented a mix of reinvented house codes and shocking new ideas. Now that designers have a season (or more) under their belts, their visions have crystallized, and we have a clearer idea of where they are taking the brands in the near and distant future. The strongest collections had a world-building point of view that coupled thoughtful, compelling design with originality.
In the current fashion climate, brands are challenged with retaining existing VICs while attracting a new generation of shoppers—a tall order that requires a delicate balance of new and old, innovative and familiar. We saw this unfold with couture-like items styled for the everyday, investment-worthy modern heirlooms, and timeless silhouettes crafted with precision, and these themes unfolded among the biggest trends at fashion month. The very best shows are garnering excitement for collectors across every generation, giving people a reason to become emotionally invested in brands and, perhaps, get ready to be first in line to shop when the pieces drop in stores. Ahead, read more on the 10 fall/winter 2026 trends that are dominating fashion.
Fashion Week Trends Fall/Winter 2026
Modern Heirlooms
As designers grapple with how to create investment-worthy pieces in a fashion environment where prices have risen so high, many are turning to designs that have an heirloom quality. On the runways at brands including Dior, Valentino, and Conner Ives, we observed rich brocade and jacquard fabric, intricate embroidery, and beaded details that lend a high-quality, handcrafted feel to the garments. These are pieces that instantly feel like special collector's items meant to be passed down from generation to generation. That might mean an embellished coat or a sophisticated gown from Kallmeyer, The Row, or Dries Van Noten. It could translate to unique estate jewelry or a modern equivalent from designers such as Jessica McCormack and LaPietra. Regardless of the item, each piece feels exclusive, significant, and worthy of holding on to.
Conner Ives
Embroidered Silk Cord Bag
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Embroidered Coat
LaPietra
Francesca Earrings
Window Dressing
"Within each look, we discover multitudes." This is a line taken from Prada's F/W 26 show notes, which describe the Italian brand's intentions behind its idea to only have 15 models walk, each taking to the runway a total of four times in slightly tweaked ensembles from the ones they wore before. A piece was removed every round, unveiling a fresh outfit underneath. For Prada, layering was the backbone of the collection, but Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons weren't the only creatives this season to focus on the styling method. At Tom Ford, The Row, and Victoria Beckham, stacked garments also played pivotal roles. What made their work particularly special in 2026, though, wasn't just the layering. It was the fabrics they used, with translucent materials—from clear PVC to structured mesh—offering a window into the outfit hiding beneath it. Finally, we have a new take on sheer, naked dressing designed for those with modesty in mind. It's a way to explore transparency in a safe-for-work way.
COS
Sheer Lace-Knit Dress
CHANEL
Top
Prada
Cotton Tulle Slip
A Simple Plan
Whereas some designers took a loud approach to dressing for the fall, others—like Pieter Mulier, who showed his final collection for Alaïa in Paris—and Veronica Leoni at Calvin Klein, opted to take a simpler route, sticking with pared-back, unadorned materials and timeless, no-frills silhouettes. "Minimal, pure, essential," Mulier wrote in the show notes, a farewell to the house. "Stripped back, reduced to the very essence of Alaïa." For the designer, this strategy was all about avoiding distraction. "Purity, simplicity," Miu Miu's show notes also stated, with Prada leaning on materials like cotton poplin, linen, and washed double cashmere for fall 2026 and using them to craft classic shirts and skirts that felt true to the human experience. The designs were real and wearable yet intimate. Similarly stark ensembles debuted at Prada, Jil Sander, Gucci, and The Row, proving once and for all that, sometimes, less is more.