Ahead of the Curve *and* Under Budget: 7 Fall 2026 Trends I Found for Under $300

Now that another fashion month has come and gone, I've had a chance to do a deep dive into the collections that graced the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. I've already begun outlining all the top-level insights and key trends you need to know about, from the major shoe trends to the biggest handbag trends. But if you like being ahead of the curve, I'd venture to guess you're not just reading this to put a pin in it and come back when September arrives. No, you're here to shop, well, now.
Say no more. I've analyzed which trends are the most worthy to buy into from the fall/winter 2026 collections, and because I'm me, I've gone ahead and sourced how to shop each of them without a designer budget. I put a cap of $300 on my shopping cart and kind of went wild. The result? A comprehensive guide to fall 2026 runway trends, where everything is affordable and available now. Shop today—thank me later.
7 Fall 2026 Trends to Shop for $300 or Less
Chocolate-Brown Jeans
Chocolate-brown jeans are undeniably the biggest denim trend among the fall collections, with designers such as Altuzarra and emerging label Ossou agreeing on the rich denim wash. Just because the trend was seen on the fall runways hasn't stopped fashion people from styling it already, though, and I've sourced a number of brown-toned jeans to get in on the look too.
MANGO
Danila High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro High Waist Barrel Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Loose Straight Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
h&m
Harper High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Victorian Era
Call it the Wuthering Heights effect, but fashion is heading in a much more romantic direction. For fall, that means embracing Victorian-coded details like billowing ruffles, lace, and modern peplum hems.
ZARA
Limited Edition Ruffled Blazer
MANGO
Ruffled Embroidered Blouse
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Source Unknown
Smocked High-Neck Blouse
Handbags With Slouch
All over the fall runways, handbags were undone, slouchy, and altogether unfussy. Many models held bags that were halfway zipped or otherwise designed to intentionally hang open, like the Loewe Amazona 180 Bag. There's something undeniably cool about it, and the same energy can be found without spending a fortune.