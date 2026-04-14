These Are the 5 Biggest Accessories Trends for Fall 2026, Period

After reporting on some of the major fall/winter 2026 trends to unfold on the runways, ranging from everyday couture to tuxedo style, it's time to get more granular. Specifically, we're taking a look at the key accessory trends to know for fall 2026, including those endorsed by the biggest and most influential creative directors in fashion.
Designers presented a range of styles, such as dramatic, ornamental earrings and embellished heels, both of which put a focus on high-impact designs. We also saw fresh silhouettes emerge for bags and sunglasses, which are guaranteed to be in the wardrobes of the fashion set. Ahead, see the five biggest accessory trends for fall 2026, and shop our list of the editor-approved styles to add to your wardrobe now.
Round Wire-Frame Sunglasses
We've been seeing a big shift in sunglass shapes lately. The style that will be picking up even more traction throughout 2026? Glasses with round lenses and wire frames.
Ray-Ban
47mm Round Sunglasses
CELINE
Metal Frame 28 Sunglasses in Metal
Clutch Bags
Sleek, understated clutches are the bag trend to know for 2026. Take cues from the runway and tuck one under your arm or grasp it in your hand.
The Row
Peggy Clutch
Miu Miu
Caprice Ayers Leather Clutch
Embellished Heels
Maximalism is reigning in the footwear department. At brands including Prada and Dior, we saw heavily-embellished heels finished with everything from sequins to beads to three-dimensional flowers.
René Caovilla Floral-Embellished Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Embroidered Mesh Heels
Ornamental Earrings
Minimalist jewelry is making way for more dramatic, high-impact styles. Specifically, earrings are the ornamental outfit-finishing piece that will take over.
Chan Luu
Lark Drip 18k Gold-Plated Garnet Earrings
JENNIFER BEHR
Violet Silver-Plated Swarovski Crystal Earrings
Leather Gloves
We've seen the rise of leather gloves for several years now, but they will be an outfit essential come fall 2026. The style to collect: sleek, wrist-length leather gloves in a versatile neutral such as cream.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.