Expiration: Never—In 2026, This Cool-Girl It Bag Went From Trendy to Timeless

There's a pretty standard lifespan of an It bag. It starts out as an indie darling, worn by only the coolest people who are months ahead of every trend. Slowly, their followers start to pick up and imitate, causing the bag to go mainstream. Once the bag is everywhere, it reaches the coveted It status. When it starts to sell out everywhere, its appeal only grows. Suddenly, everyone and their mother either wants it or owns it.
Some bags will go on to be oversaturated and then forgotten. Others will stand the test of time and make fashion history. The Alaïa Le Teckel bag is on the latter trajectory.
The popular It bag popularized the east-west silhouette that's completely inescapable now. It also made longer straps extremely cool. And while it does seem like everyone owns the Le Teckel bag or one of its imitators, it's still got that It factor. Need proof? Just look at Olivia Rodrigo.
While out recently promoting her highly anticipated forthcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,Rodrigo was spotted wearing a Le Teckel bag over her shoulder, accessorizing her sheer polka-dot dress. The perfect outfit served as a reminder that some bags aren't just trendy; they're timeless.