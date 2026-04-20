Hey, everyone. It's your shopping director here. As I already gave away in the title, I'm here to talk about bags today. Yes, one of my favorite topics. I live for a gorgeous bag. Like, actually live. That perfect style has the ability to punch up any look. I often plan my outfits around which bag I'm using.
While there are plenty of stunning, affordable styles in the market, I decided to curate the 2026 designer bags I love the most if that's of interest or if you're looking to invest in something new this year. Featured below? The standouts from some of my favorite labels, like Chanel, The Row, Prada, Gucci, Loewe, and Louis Vuitton. Keep scrolling to shop dreamy shoulder bags, sleek totes, cute crossbody styles, and more.
Miu Miu
Vivant Suede Bag
The new Miu Miu. That's all.
The Row
Marcel Leather Tote Bag
This bag continues to be on my dream list.
Prada
Prada Carry Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
A forever piece.
Louis Vuitton
Squire East West
Adore this new style from Louis Vuitton.
Louis Vuitton Men's
Speedy P9 Bandoulière 25
This Speedy bag from Louis Vuitton Men's is also noteworthy.
Gucci
Paparazzo Large Top Handle Bag
CHIC.
Loewe
Small Amazona 180 Bag in Soft Calfskin
The new Amazona is everywhere.
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 36
I have this bag in black and get so many compliments on it.