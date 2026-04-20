I'm a Shopping Director, and I Talk About Bags a Lot—These Are the Gorgeous Styles I Care About

The Row! Chanel! Loewe!

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The best designer handbags of 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear; Chanel; Miu Miu; Gucci; Net-a-Porter)

Hey, everyone. It's your shopping director here. As I already gave away in the title, I'm here to talk about bags today. Yes, one of my favorite topics. I live for a gorgeous bag. Like, actually live. That perfect style has the ability to punch up any look. I often plan my outfits around which bag I'm using.

While there are plenty of stunning, affordable styles in the market, I decided to curate the 2026 designer bags I love the most if that's of interest or if you're looking to invest in something new this year. Featured below? The standouts from some of my favorite labels, like Chanel, The Row, Prada, Gucci, Loewe, and Louis Vuitton. Keep scrolling to shop dreamy shoulder bags, sleek totes, cute crossbody styles, and more.

Chanel green tote

(Image credit: Chanel)