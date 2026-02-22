There’s something special about the profound impact that film and television play on our lives. However, as a fashion writer, what’s more stirring is the way that costumes from these cinematic moments weave their way off the screen and into our everyday lives. Now, with films like Emerald Fennel’s gothic romance Wuthering Heights, the new series of Shonda Rhimes’ beloved Regency-set behemoth Bridgerton and even the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility, which just so happens to star Daisy Edgar-Jones, it appears that style is entering its period drama era.
At least, that was the case at the 2026 BAFTAs. Hosted inside the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank centre, the red carpet was dominated by theatrical ensembles that paid homage to fashion’s current favourite point in history—Victorian times. Indeed, it seems that 18th Century silhouettes have officially made their comeback, with Hollywood’s best and brightest dressing like they’re dressed for a Belle Époque-themed ball, rather than the most prestigious event for the British entertainment industry.
But, given that this awards ceremony is all about the theatrics, it’s perhaps fitting that both these emerging and established actors pay homage to the second-longest reigning monarch in the United Kingdom’s history. As for the actual looks themselves, motifs ranged from high collars to puffed sleeves and ruffled frills.
The most subversive—and perhaps breathtaking—moment came from Teyana Taylor.
The 35-year-old was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as fiery revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.
However, in stark contrast to her camo trousers and flannel shirts, she arrived in a stunning plum-coloured Burberry wrap dress. Inspired by the heritage brand’s signature trench coats, the tie-up gown featured scalloped hems, a vampy neckline and a small train. It was also accented by Tiffany & Co’s Bird on a Rock brooch.
Elsewhere, Kirsten Dunst, who made her film debut in the Victorian-era horror Interview with the Vampire and has since starred in Sofia Coppola’s Southern Gothic drama The Beguiled, felt right in place in a cropped jacket with a mock neckline and extremely oversized gigot sleeves.
Earlier in the evening, before losing in her category, Odessa A’zion channelled a Victorian mourning dress in a strapless LBD that featured black lace detailing and soft floral embroidery.
However, I found the most compelling look to come from EE Rising Star nominee, Archie Madekwe. Dressed in Dior by Jonathan Anderson, the England native donned a crop jacket, a satin cummerbund, straight-leg trousers and a pleated necktie that emulates the Elizabethan collars, which were referred to back then as ruffs.
Living in London is like existing in a perpetual historical walking tour, so it's a common occurrence to see remnants of Queen Victoria’s reign throughout the city. What’s more rare, however, is to see the fashion of her day so acutely referenced and presented.
But from New York’s First Lady, Rama Duwaji, wearing lace-up Miista boots to her husband’s inauguration to the revival of corsetry courtesy of Margot Robbie’s latest press tour, it’s clear that Victorian fashion is becoming far more pervasive. Consider this quite the industrial revolution, and shop the celebrity-approved trend for yourself, below.
Shop the Victorian Fashion Trend from the 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet
ZARA
Limited Edition Jacquard Cropped Jacket
Despite this being quite expensive for a high-street purchase, this piece is simply irresistible to me.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.