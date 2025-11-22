And just like that, it's holiday party season—the festive grand finale of the year. And whether you're going to one party or 10, you may want to shop for some new fancier-than-usual things (that you can still wear post-party season, of course) and find some fancier-than-usual outfit ideas to wear with them. Luckily for us, the fashion girls of Instagram have been documenting their elegant holiday party outfits, and, boy, have I got some gems to show you.
Because not all holiday parties are created equal, some of the outfits I chose for this roundup are ultra fancy, while others are more casual. But the commonality among all of them is that they're festive and they're elegant. Elegance has been the through line of many trends (and outfit trends) this year, and that theme is likely to continue through party season. So let's do some outfit planning, shall we?
Scroll on for 7 excellent, elegant holiday party outfits to try last-minute and shop for pieces you may be missing.
7 Elegant Party Outfit Ideas to Wear This Holiday Season
Style Notes: We're always on the hunt for the perfect top to nail that 'jeans and a nice top' look and a waistcoat is a strong contender. Opting for a halterneck style and take inspo from Lucy and adding a brooch makes it feel less office attire and more champagne ready.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Halter Waistcoat With Open Back
This feels so luxe.
KHAITE
Winslow Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
These jeans went to the top of my wishlist.
Dear Frances
Balla, Black Leather
A simple black ballet flat is such a core piece in any wardrobe.
New Look
Silver Tone Extra Long Diamante Tassle Earrings
Such an affordable option.
2. Silver Sequin Dress + Silver Bag + Silver Shoes
Style Notes: If you can't dress like a disco ball to a New Year's Eve party, when can you?! There's no such thing as overdressed in the party season, so go all out with head-to-toe silver.
Shop the Look:
Prada
Embroidered Sequin Dress
I love everything about this.
Jimmy Choo
Azia 95
Such a classic style.
CULT GAIA
Hera Nano Crystal-Embellished Knotted Satin Shoulder Bag
Cult Gaia are known for their iconic bags.
Tennis Classic Hoop Earrings
Finish off any party look with a sparkly hoop earring.
3. Black Minidress + Sheer Tights + Platform Heels
Style Notes: You can't go wrong with an LBD and heels. When it comes to party season, opt for one that has embellishments such as sequins or pearls or is made from a fabric such as velvet.
A handbag is a great way to bring colour into your look.
4. Black Gown + Black Accessories
Style Notes: For those more formal, black-tie events, a strapless gown is a failsafe option. While attire doesn't have to be black, it's a failsafe elegant, classy option. Keep accessories minimal and allow your dress to be the main focus.
Shop the Look:
BERNADETTE
Lenette Strapless Bow-Detailed Taffeta Gown
The bow detail is such a sleek finish.
MANGO
High-Heeled Shoes
A classic style you're guaranteed to get so much wear out of.
Charles & Keith
Cressida Quilted Top Handle Bag
A designer dupe at a fraction of the cost.
Mejuri
Dôme Huggies
Keep accessories minimal and opt for a simple gold earring.
5. Black Knit + Silver Trousers + Sandals
Style Notes: For something a bit more on the casual side, silver jeans are a great option. Simply pair with a black knit and shoes and allow focus to be on the jeans.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
This comes in 16 other colours and prints.
ASOS DESIGN
Comfort Stretch Straight Leg Jean
These went straight in my basket.
Dear Frances
Tee Sandal
There's something so chic about a strappy sandal.
Bottega Veneta
Small Drop Earrings in Silver
Silver jewellery gives a cohesive finish to your overall look.
6. Statement Gold Skirt + Fine Gold Knit Top
Style Notes: In my opinion, dressing for the holiday season means making a statement. So why not express that with a statement gold skirt and a matching fine knit?
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Fine-Knit Lurex Sweater
This can easily be dressed up or down.
ARRANGE
Wavey Linear Embellished Square Hem Maxi Skirt
This ticks the box with statement.
H&M
Pointed Satin Court Shoes
The subtle shimmer gives such a nice finish.
& Other Stories
Knot-Detail Lariat Necklace
Just to really finish off the OTT look.
7. Wrap Blazer + Sequin Skirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Pairing a wrap blazer with a sequin skirt allows you to use pieces you already have in your own wardrobe. Sequins can be quite intimidating to wear, so this makes it feel more wearable.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Tie-Detail Wrap Blazer
A wrap blazer feels more elevated for party season.