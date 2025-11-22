7 Elegant Party Outfit Ideas My Fellow Editors and I Are Rotating This Season

The festive season is fast approaching and we've got you covered on what to wear to any occasion.

Party outfits
(Image credit: @chrissyford, @aimeesong, @lucywilliams02)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in Features

And just like that, it's holiday party season—the festive grand finale of the year. And whether you're going to one party or 10, you may want to shop for some new fancier-than-usual things (that you can still wear post-party season, of course) and find some fancier-than-usual outfit ideas to wear with them. Luckily for us, the fashion girls of Instagram have been documenting their elegant holiday party outfits, and, boy, have I got some gems to show you.

Because not all holiday parties are created equal, some of the outfits I chose for this roundup are ultra fancy, while others are more casual. But the commonality among all of them is that they're festive and they're elegant. Elegance has been the through line of many trends (and outfit trends) this year, and that theme is likely to continue through party season. So let's do some outfit planning, shall we?

Scroll on for 7 excellent, elegant holiday party outfits to try last-minute and shop for pieces you may be missing.

7 Elegant Party Outfit Ideas to Wear This Holiday Season

1. Waistcoat + Baggy Jeans + Ballet Flats + Sparkly Earrings

elegant-holiday-party-outfits-311048-1701814301791-image

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: We're always on the hunt for the perfect top to nail that 'jeans and a nice top' look and a waistcoat is a strong contender. Opting for a halterneck style and take inspo from Lucy and adding a brooch makes it feel less office attire and more champagne ready.

Shop the Look:

2. Silver Sequin Dress + Silver Bag + Silver Shoes

elegant-holiday-party-outfits-311048-1701814299805-image

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: If you can't dress like a disco ball to a New Year's Eve party, when can you?! There's no such thing as overdressed in the party season, so go all out with head-to-toe silver.

Shop the Look:

3. Black Minidress + Sheer Tights + Platform Heels

elegant-holiday-party-outfits-311048-1701814299305-image

(Image credit: @chrissyford for @cartier)

Style Notes: You can't go wrong with an LBD and heels. When it comes to party season, opt for one that has embellishments such as sequins or pearls or is made from a fabric such as velvet.

Shop the Look:

4. Black Gown + Black Accessories

elegant-holiday-party-outfits-311048-1701814300762-image

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: For those more formal, black-tie events, a strapless gown is a failsafe option. While attire doesn't have to be black, it's a failsafe elegant, classy option. Keep accessories minimal and allow your dress to be the main focus.

Shop the Look:

5. Black Knit + Silver Trousers + Sandals

elegant-holiday-party-outfits-311048-1701814296129-image

(Image credit: @jen_wonders for @bymalina)

Style Notes: For something a bit more on the casual side, silver jeans are a great option. Simply pair with a black knit and shoes and allow focus to be on the jeans.

Shop the Look:

6. Statement Gold Skirt + Fine Gold Knit Top

Olympia wears a gold sweater, gold fringe skirt, and black pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

Style Notes: In my opinion, dressing for the holiday season means making a statement. So why not express that with a statement gold skirt and a matching fine knit?

Shop the Look:

7. Wrap Blazer + Sequin Skirt + Ballet Flats

Dina wears sunglasses, a brown wrap blazer, silver sequin skirt, and metallic silver flats.

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Style Notes: Pairing a wrap blazer with a sequin skirt allows you to use pieces you already have in your own wardrobe. Sequins can be quite intimidating to wear, so this makes it feel more wearable.

Shop the Look: