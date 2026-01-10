If you’re bored of your winter outfits, same. While focusing on being warm, it can be difficult to multitask and still look chic at the same time. That’s why I zoomed in on the one specific outfit combination right now that is the perfect cure to your winter blues: styling a mini slip dress with matching silk pants. Unlike other dress-with-pants combinations, this one is pretty non-controversial. It appears on the outside like an elevated matching set but feels like styling your pajamas with a pair of heels.
Right now, with silk pants having reached an absolute peak, this just might be the best way to make the most out of your wardrobe. I’ll be wearing this well into the summer months and always styling it with a pair of heels. Below, browse the outfit inspiration.
Amy couldn’t have nailed this look better. Styled with a trench coat and duffel bag, this feels like an absolutely cinematic moment.
Proof that this outfit works in both winter and summer: Chloe at a beach club in Marbella. I’m planning on packing the look for my next getaway.
Okay, so this photo wasn’t exactly taken this year. It was more like 10 years ago, but it’s the perfect example of how to nail this look for an event that has you all dressed up. Pair it with an evening clutch the Sienna Miller way.
Shop the look:
Reformation
Angela Silk Two Piece
It-girl behavior.
BAOBAB
Porto Top
A vacation take on the trend.
Reformation
Spritz Silk Long Top
I love that this would look good with a fur coat in the winter and a good pair of heels in the summer.
SEVEN WONDERS
Arlette Strapless Top
This look is super fun when it comes in a cool print.
Eberjey
Gisele Tencel Modal Cami & Pant Pj Set
Quite literally pajamas but imagine it with heels for a night out.
Anthropologie
The Brooklin Printed Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
Another fun printed moment.
Intimissimi
Lace and Silk Top
Order this top and pair it with the silk pants you’ve been wearing all season.