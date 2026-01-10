The Top-and-Pants Combo That Looks Like Pajamas But Reads High Fashion

A night-out look that's actually comfortable.

amy lefevre wearing a matching set and trench coat
(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

If you’re bored of your winter outfits, same. While focusing on being warm, it can be difficult to multitask and still look chic at the same time. That’s why I zoomed in on the one specific outfit combination right now that is the perfect cure to your winter blues: styling a mini slip dress with matching silk pants. Unlike other dress-with-pants combinations, this one is pretty non-controversial. It appears on the outside like an elevated matching set but feels like styling your pajamas with a pair of heels.

Right now, with silk pants having reached an absolute peak, this just might be the best way to make the most out of your wardrobe. I’ll be wearing this well into the summer months and always styling it with a pair of heels. Below, browse the outfit inspiration.

amy lefevere wearing silk pants with a silk top

(Image credit: @lefverediary)

Amy couldn’t have nailed this look better. Styled with a trench coat and duffel bag, this feels like an absolutely cinematic moment.

chloe wearing a silk top with silk pants

(Image credit: @chloemaymcginley)

Proof that this outfit works in both winter and summer: Chloe at a beach club in Marbella. I’m planning on packing the look for my next getaway.

sienna miller

(Image credit: Alamy)

Okay, so this photo wasn’t exactly taken this year. It was more like 10 years ago, but it’s the perfect example of how to nail this look for an event that has you all dressed up. Pair it with an evening clutch the Sienna Miller way.

