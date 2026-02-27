Cardi B's Makeup Artist Says This $10 Product Is the Key to Looking Airbrushed on Camera

Take a scroll through Erika La' Pearl's Instagram page, and you'll find a plethora of bold makeup inspo. From crystal-studded lids to impeccably precise winged liner to mesmerizing icy-blue shadow, La' Pearl's expertise speaks for itself in the bespoke looks she creates for each of her high-profile clients.
"I wanted to do what I love and make that into a business," she says of her career as a celebrity makeup artist. "I started in the business over 15 years ago, and since then, I've worked with the Miami Heat dancers and also on Love & Hip Hop."
La' Pearl's biggest client is none other than Love & Hip Hop alum and Grammy-winning rapper, Cardi B. "Cardi is so funny, and it's always a pleasure working with her," she says of their years-long friendship. Naturally, I wanted to get the scoop on the top-tier products La' Pearl uses to prep Cardi for her concerts, events, and TV appearances, and I was shocked when she spilled a couple of surprisingly affordable recs—which also happen to be the products behind the Bronx-born rapper's airbrushed, camera-ready skin during her recent performance on SNL.
"I really like the SHEGLAM Eye Setting Powder Duo ($10) and the Luminous Setting Spray ($7)," she tells Who What Wear exclusively. "For Cardi, longevity under lights and cameras is key, and the powder gives a smooth, soft finish without looking heavy." Both she and Cardi are fans of the 2-in-1 product: It has both a silky pressed powder that locks in under-eye makeup and a shine-absorbing loose powder that keeps your complexion velvety all day and night.
"I finish with the setting spray to melt everything together, bring back that natural radiance, and lock the glam in," she explains. I was intrigued to discover that this isn't your average setting spray—it has an ultra-fine mist and a gorgeous pearlescent finish that's infused with 24K gold! My jaw literally dropped when I saw this. Only the most luxurious makeup for Miss Cardi B!
SHEGLAM
Insta-Ready Setting Powder Duo
SHEGLAM
Light Me Up Luminous Setting Spray
Want to know the rest of the products in La' Pearl's glam kit? Keep scrolling to see all the recs she shared with me, from a skin-plumping foundation to a $6 liquid blush.
Shop Erika's Glam Kit
POV Beauty
Whip It
Lawless
Forget the Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Foundation
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.