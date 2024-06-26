Alexa Chung Just Re-Created Keira Knightley's Iconic Green Dress Look From Atonement—I'm Speechless

From Andie's yellow satin dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Cher's iconic checked suit in Clueless, there are countless film outfits that stay with you well beyond the cinema release. And, even though I haven't seen Atonement, Keira Knightley's iconic green silk dress was the first thing that came to my mind when I cast my eyes on Alexa Chung's outfit from last night's Serpentine Summer Party.

Attending the London event, Chung wore a floor-length gown from Nensi Dojaka in a supple satin fabric with a rich emerald green hue. Emulating the sensual design of the dress worn by Keira Knightley's Cecilia Tallis in the 1930s set film, Chung's 2024 take included a deeper neckline, a front cut-out, and intricate strap detailing throughout.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the original scene was famously set on the hottest night of the year, Chung's modern-day rendition came at a fitting time, coinciding with London's first heatwave of the season, further giving it an Antonement mood. Styling her summer evening dress in a similar fashion to Knightley's character, Chung chose to forgo jewellery, letting her elegant dress take centre stage.

Opulent and lavish, an emerald green dress offers a richer take on summer dress styling that counters the muted sage shades that typically dominate over the warmer months. Although Chung opted for a look sans jewels, the luxurious colour looks beautiful with both silver and gold accessories.

(Image credit: Everette Collection)

I don't know about you but this is now the direction I am thinking of taking when it comes to dressing for all those summer weddings that are about to happen. So, to craft an evening look worthy of both Alexa Chung and Keira Knightley, read on to discover our edit of the best green dresses below.

SHOP STUNNING GREEN DRESSES:

Reformation Talor Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW This elegant gown is a beautiful interpretation of the Knightley's original dress.

Ghost Winnie Satin Maxi Dress £195 SHOP NOW This classic slip dress also comes in black.

Bec & Bridge Zariah Halterneck Satin Maxi Dress £265 SHOP NOW The halterneck design adds a graceful edge.

Cult Gaia Misa Strapless Cutout Chiffon Gown £745 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals and an elegant clutch.

H&M Tie-Detail Dress £22 SHOP NOW Style with a strappy heel or wear with a pretty mary jane.

Nightcap Peridot Dress £368 £170 SHOP NOW Shop this elegant gown whilst it's on sale.

Zara Satin Beaded Dress £36 SHOP NOW Style with plenty of jewels and strappy sandals for a pretty, boho-inspired look.

Diane Von Furstenberg Gillian Tie-Detailed Ruched Gathered Cotton-Blend Midi Dress £450 SHOP NOW This vivid green dress offers a fresh and playful way to add some colour into your summer wardrobe.

Mango Asymmetrical Pleated Dress £110 SHOP NOW The dramatic dress is perfect for wedding guest styling.

Staud Naomi One-Shoulder Layered Satin Maxi Dress £530 SHOP NOW Style with silver accessories for a summer-ready look.