Alexa Chung Just Re-Created Keira Knightley's Iconic Green Dress Look From Atonement—I'm Speechless
From Andie's yellow satin dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Cher's iconic checked suit in Clueless, there are countless film outfits that stay with you well beyond the cinema release. And, even though I haven't seen Atonement, Keira Knightley's iconic green silk dress was the first thing that came to my mind when I cast my eyes on Alexa Chung's outfit from last night's Serpentine Summer Party.
Attending the London event, Chung wore a floor-length gown from Nensi Dojaka in a supple satin fabric with a rich emerald green hue. Emulating the sensual design of the dress worn by Keira Knightley's Cecilia Tallis in the 1930s set film, Chung's 2024 take included a deeper neckline, a front cut-out, and intricate strap detailing throughout.
As the original scene was famously set on the hottest night of the year, Chung's modern-day rendition came at a fitting time, coinciding with London's first heatwave of the season, further giving it an Antonement mood. Styling her summer evening dress in a similar fashion to Knightley's character, Chung chose to forgo jewellery, letting her elegant dress take centre stage.
Opulent and lavish, an emerald green dress offers a richer take on summer dress styling that counters the muted sage shades that typically dominate over the warmer months. Although Chung opted for a look sans jewels, the luxurious colour looks beautiful with both silver and gold accessories.
I don't know about you but this is now the direction I am thinking of taking when it comes to dressing for all those summer weddings that are about to happen. So, to craft an evening look worthy of both Alexa Chung and Keira Knightley, read on to discover our edit of the best green dresses below.
SHOP STUNNING GREEN DRESSES:
This elegant gown is a beautiful interpretation of the Knightley's original dress.
Style with plenty of jewels and strappy sandals for a pretty, boho-inspired look.
This vivid green dress offers a fresh and playful way to add some colour into your summer wardrobe.
Style with silver accessories for a summer-ready look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
