Ask any fashion editor to share their favourite high street stores, and I can almost guarantee that Zara will be among them. A fashion oasis delivering on everything from trend-led pieces to timeless classic styles, there are few high-street stores that offer quite as much variety, newness, and, let’s be honest, instant add-to-basketappeal as the Spanish fashion brand. I can say from my own personal experience that whenever I have an invite roll in, and I find myself questioning, ‘What am I going to wear?’ Zara is often my first port of call—even when it comes to wedding guest dressing.
Because, while at first glance, a wedding may seem like the perfect occasion to splurge on a luxe one-of-a-kind outfit, if you were to look at things from a practical standpoint, I’d actually argue the opposite. As many of us rarely get the opportunity to wear and rewear the wedding guest dresses we painstakingly spent so long searching for, they often sit languishing at the back of our wardrobes after use, not to mention never truly delivering on their usually elevated price tag.
By comparison, in true Zara style, the high street hero not only delivers on the chicest styles ideal for more elevated weddings and events but also on pieces that can often be re-worked throughout the year for a whole host of different occasions. I recently bought a satin slip dress, which I wore to a friend's wedding during spring, yet all it took was a quick switch-up of accessories to make it the perfect dress for packing in my holiday suitcase a few months later.
Not to mention that Zara is currently spoiling us with limited edition collections and exciting collaborations, leading to pieces that feel incredibly elegant and will give many designer brands a run for their money.
To prove my point, I’ve rounded up 15 of my favourite Zara dresses that are perfect for all styles of weddings this winter. From trending scarf dresses to gowns that can pass a black tie dress code with ease, these are the best Zara wedding guest dresses to shop now, along with a few helpful tips on how to style them, too.
The Best Zara Wedding Guest Dresses:
Zara
Asymmetric Midi Dress With Scarf
Starting with one of my favourite dresses on the Zara website right now, this rust coloured slip dress will be perfect for at-home weddings and destination weddings alike. The scarf detailing ensures you get your main character moment (in second place to the bride, of course), while the rich warm brown tones look incredibly luxe and elegant.
Zara
Polka Dot Scarf Maxi Dress
Polka dot dresses have been trending for a few seasons now and it’s a print that’s continuing to hold ground into the winter months, too. Tap into the trend in this chocolate brown polka dot midi for your own Pretty Woman moment.
Zara
Studded Satin Dress Ludovic De Saint Sernin X Zara
If I were lucky enough to be heading to a black tie wedding in the coming months, this is what I would wear — A dress that’s sophisticated yet makes a statement with a little added toughness courtesy of the stud detailing.
Zara
Cut-Out Satin Midi Dress
Winter wedding guest dressing doesn’t have to be all dark, moody hues. This fuchsia pink gown will provide an instant dopamine boost, bringing a little colour to even the greyest of days (although let's hope the bride planted a sausage to avoid it).
Zara
Pleated Contrast Midi Dress
For a more muted take on colour, I love this dusty pink maxi style. Offering a hint of 1920s glamour, it feels vintage-inspired yet modern and wearable in equal measure.
Zara
Limited Edition Combined Printed Dress
For something extra special, Zara’s limited edition collection is where it’s at. This dress is perfect for black tie weddings or when you want a dress that’s a little more show-stopping. Simply slick your hair back, add a pair of black heels and allow the dress to do all the hard work for you.
Zara
Combined Draped Midi Dress
Honestly, if I didn’t know this dress was from Zara from my hours of scrolling, I wouldn’t actually believe it. Everything from the high neck to the draping to the sheer fabrication of this midi looks so expensive that it could easily pass for designer. For under £40, trust me, you won’t find better than this.
Zara
Zw Collection Short Dress
Mini dresses are often a divisive subject when it comes to wedding guest dressing; however, I believe that when done correctly, they can be the perfect choice, especially for more modern events. The key is to avoid anything that leans too heavily into party dress territory, so avoid cut-outs or over-the-top embellishment if you’re opting for a mini length. This structured mini paired with metallic accessories would make the perfect choice. Just add a statement bag for a little added oomph.
Zara
Fringed Fitted Dress
I’m a big fan of dresses that offer cost-per-wear potential, even when it comes to wedding guest dressing, and this is a style that does exactly that. Pair it with heels for the main event, then switch to sandals when your summer holiday rolls around to give it even more outings.
Zara
Cut-Out Dress With Jewel Detail
There are so many reasons to love this dress. Firstly, the shape — high-necked, floor-grazing and with cut-outs to show just a little skin, it’s classic with a twist. Next, the crushed velvet finish looks incredibly luxe while tapping into the mood of the season. Lastly, the embellishment adds the perfect amount of sparkle so you can keep jewellery minimal and still make an impact.
Zara
Pleated Waist Knit Dress With Matching Detail
Now, this dress may seem a little too laid back for wedding guest attire, but trust me, with the right accessories, you can transform it. Rather than channelling the model's summer vibes, add a slim gold necklace, metallic clutch bag and matching strappy heels for a look that’s chic, sophisticated and perfect for relaxed winter weddings.
Zara
Halter Midi Dress
Sometimes the best dresses are those that feel and look simple yet sophisticated. This butter yellow slip style dress is a great example. It features a backless design that skims the body beautifully, while the halterneck provides a little more detail than a traditional cami style slip. To make the pastel tone winter-appropriate, pair it with a chocolate brown blazer and matching accessories for a seasonal take.
ZARA
Strapless Combined Dress
The idea of wearing black to a wedding is again, for some, a real taboo; however, there’s been a shift in trends in recent years, with many opting for the classic colour for both wedding guest and bridesmaid dresses. If you are choosing to go for something darker, I love this combined style, which features a structured mini and sheer skirt for an old Hollywood-inspired look.
ZARA
Limited Edition Cape Long Dress
The cape sleeve is just stunning on this. And navy always looks elegant. Add gold or silver accessories and you're set!
ZARA
Long Satin Dress
This is perfect for a black tie wedding this winter, don't you think? I'd add a faux fur stole for added warmth.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.