My Friend Asked Me Where to Find a Chic Wedding Guest Dress—I Sent Her These 15 Zara Styles

Trust me, these 15 Zara dresses will ensure you’re the best-dressed guest at any winter weddings or formal events. Scroll on to see my edit of the best Zara wedding guest dresses.

Zara wedding guest dresses
(Image credit: Zara)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Ask any fashion editor to share their favourite high street stores, and I can almost guarantee that Zara will be among them. A fashion oasis delivering on everything from trend-led pieces to timeless classic styles, there are few high-street stores that offer quite as much variety, newness, and, let’s be honest, instant add-to-basket appeal as the Spanish fashion brand. I can say from my own personal experience that whenever I have an invite roll in, and I find myself questioning, ‘What am I going to wear?’ Zara is often my first port of call—even when it comes to wedding guest dressing.

Because, while at first glance, a wedding may seem like the perfect occasion to splurge on a luxe one-of-a-kind outfit, if you were to look at things from a practical standpoint, I’d actually argue the opposite. As many of us rarely get the opportunity to wear and rewear the wedding guest dresses we painstakingly spent so long searching for, they often sit languishing at the back of our wardrobes after use, not to mention never truly delivering on their usually elevated price tag.

Best Zara wedding guest dresses @yasmindevonport_

(Image credit: @yasmindevonport_)

By comparison, in true Zara style, the high street hero not only delivers on the chicest styles ideal for more elevated weddings and events but also on pieces that can often be re-worked throughout the year for a whole host of different occasions. I recently bought a satin slip dress, which I wore to a friend's wedding during spring, yet all it took was a quick switch-up of accessories to make it the perfect dress for packing in my holiday suitcase a few months later.

Not to mention that Zara is currently spoiling us with limited edition collections and exciting collaborations, leading to pieces that feel incredibly elegant and will give many designer brands a run for their money.

To prove my point, I’ve rounded up 15 of my favourite Zara dresses that are perfect for all styles of weddings this winter. From trending scarf dresses to gowns that can pass a black tie dress code with ease, these are the best Zara wedding guest dresses to shop now, along with a few helpful tips on how to style them, too.

The Best Zara Wedding Guest Dresses:

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest