The Pretty Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2025

Satin shoes on the red carpet
(Image credit: John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Ready or not, it's awards season—the time of year when keeping up with the red carpet is a full-time job. And well, it’s basically my full-time job, so I'm here to report on a theme I've noticed already this year. Just one month into 2025, I'm already quite sure that the number one red carpet shoe trend is satin shoes, which is also one of the prettiest shoe trends of the coming season. The glowy, soft look of a satin shoe looks stunning in photos, but without taking away from the rest of the outfit, so it makes sense that celebrities have wholeheartedly embraced the trend. And it doesn’t hurt that practically every shoe brand is churning out satin styles.

I’ve done my due diligence and compiled some 2025 celeb sightings of satin shoes, on the likes of A-list It girls such as Zendaya and Ariana Grande. I have a hunch that there will be many more satin shoes on the red carpet in the near future, as awards season isn’t anywhere near over yet. Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite recent red carpet (and runway!) examples and shop the prettiest satin shoes on the market.

On the Red Carpet

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globe awards

(Image credit: John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress; Bulgari jewelry

Ariana Grande wearing a satin dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Ariana Grande: Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Pumps ($610)

Zoe Saldana at the 2025 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Zoe Saldaña: Saint Laurent dress, cape, shoes, and bag; Cartier jewelry

Selena Gomez and Benny Bianco at the 2025 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Prada dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2025 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: archival Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Mikey Madison and Nicolas Ghesquière

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)

On Mikey Madison: vintage John Galliano dress; Manolo Blahnik Chaos Satin Stiletto Sandals ($775)

Zoe Kravitz wearing a boho dress at the Saint Laurent couture show

(Image credit: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress ($3700), Leather Waist Belt ($1050), and Dominique Sandals in Satin Crepe ($990)

Elle Fanning wearing a pastel gown

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Elle Fanning: Valentino coat, dress, and shoes

On the Runway

Chanel couture runway satin shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Chanel Haute Couture S/S 25

Dolce & Gabbana runway satin shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Dolce & Gabbana S/S 25

Prada runway satin shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Prada S/S 25

Giambattista Valli runway satin shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Giambattista Valli S/S 25

Carolina Herrera runway red satin shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Carolina Herrera S/S 25

Shop Pretty Satin Shoes

Carolyne Slingback Pump
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne Slingback Pumps

I don't think I'll ever forget these.

Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingbacks

Reformation's satin shoe game is strong.

Petros Satin Slippers
LOULOU DE SAISON
Petros Satin Slippers

Love a baby wedge.

Emme Parsons Leandra Pumps
Emme Parsons
Leandra Pumps

These hit on three major trends: satin, T-strap, and red.

Pixie 80 Satin Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Pixie 80 Satin Pumps

Into this teardrop heel.

Hangisi Kitten-Heel Satin Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Hangisi Kitten-Heel Satin Slingback Pumps

A classic.

Poppy Embellished Slide Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Poppy Embellished Slide Sandals

Fancy flats.

Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Pumps

If it's Prada I want it.

Brigitte Slide Sandal
STAUD
Brigitte Slide Sandals

You can't go wrong with Staud.

Voluptas Sandal
The Row
Voluptas Sandals

The chicest way to wear bows.

Satin Ballet Flats
Toteme
Satin Ballet Flats

Prepare to wear these constantly.

Pointe Mary Jane Flat
Sandy Liang
Pointe Mary Jane Flat

Sandy Liang's satin Mary Janes are constantly selling out.

Dominique 110 Crêpe Satin Sandals
Saint Laurent
Dominique 110 Crêpe Satin Sandals

I predict that these new Saint Laurent sandals will be a spring It shoe.

Rubber and Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
GUCCI
Rubber and Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

Another soon-to-be It shoe.

Terka 70 Bow-Embellished Poplin-Trimmed Satin Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Terka 70 Bow-Embellished Poplin-Trimmed Satin Pumps

A smart investment.

Monroe Satin Loafers
Khaite
Monroe Satin Loafers

I'd pair these with lace socks.

Satin Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas

This might be the best Miu Miu satin ballerinas color yet.

Bow Satin Sandal
Giambattista Valli
Bow Satin Sandals

Powder pink satin shoes on sale? Seems like a win.

Charlotte 95 Satin Pumps
Amina Muaddi
Charlotte 95 Satin Pumps

Block heels are cool again.

Satin Ballet Flats
Prada
Satin Ballet Flats

I think about these a lot.

Corinna Satin Heel
Retrofête
Corinna Satin Heels

White satin shoes are brave but these are worth it.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear.

