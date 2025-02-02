The Pretty Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2025
Ready or not, it's awards season—the time of year when keeping up with the red carpet is a full-time job. And well, it’s basically my full-time job, so I'm here to report on a theme I've noticed already this year. Just one month into 2025, I'm already quite sure that the number one red carpet shoe trend is satin shoes, which is also one of the prettiest shoe trends of the coming season. The glowy, soft look of a satin shoe looks stunning in photos, but without taking away from the rest of the outfit, so it makes sense that celebrities have wholeheartedly embraced the trend. And it doesn’t hurt that practically every shoe brand is churning out satin styles.
I’ve done my due diligence and compiled some 2025 celeb sightings of satin shoes, on the likes of A-list It girls such as Zendaya and Ariana Grande. I have a hunch that there will be many more satin shoes on the red carpet in the near future, as awards season isn’t anywhere near over yet. Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite recent red carpet (and runway!) examples and shop the prettiest satin shoes on the market.
On the Red Carpet
On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress; Bulgari jewelry
On Ariana Grande: Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Pumps ($610)
On Zoe Saldaña: Saint Laurent dress, cape, shoes, and bag; Cartier jewelry
On Selena Gomez: Prada dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
On Anya Taylor-Joy: archival Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
On Mikey Madison: vintage John Galliano dress; Manolo Blahnik Chaos Satin Stiletto Sandals ($775)
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress ($3700), Leather Waist Belt ($1050), and Dominique Sandals in Satin Crepe ($990)
On Elle Fanning: Valentino coat, dress, and shoes
On the Runway
Pictured: Chanel Haute Couture S/S 25
Pictured: Dolce & Gabbana S/S 25
Pictured: Prada S/S 25
Pictured: Giambattista Valli S/S 25
Pictured: Carolina Herrera S/S 25
Shop Pretty Satin Shoes
I predict that these new Saint Laurent sandals will be a spring It shoe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
