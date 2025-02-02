The Pretty Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2025

Ready or not, it's awards season—the time of year when keeping up with the red carpet is a full-time job. And well, it’s basically my full-time job, so I'm here to report on a theme I've noticed already this year. Just one month into 2025, I'm already quite sure that the number one red carpet shoe trend is satin shoes, which is also one of the prettiest shoe trends of the coming season. The glowy, soft look of a satin shoe looks stunning in photos, but without taking away from the rest of the outfit, so it makes sense that celebrities have wholeheartedly embraced the trend. And it doesn’t hurt that practically every shoe brand is churning out satin styles.



I’ve done my due diligence and compiled some 2025 celeb sightings of satin shoes, on the likes of A-list It girls such as Zendaya and Ariana Grande. I have a hunch that there will be many more satin shoes on the red carpet in the near future, as awards season isn’t anywhere near over yet. Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite recent red carpet (and runway!) examples and shop the prettiest satin shoes on the market.

On the Red Carpet

(Image credit: John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress; Bulgari jewelry

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Ariana Grande: Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Pumps ($610)

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Zoe Saldaña: Saint Laurent dress, cape, shoes, and bag; Cartier jewelry

(Image credit: Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Prada dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

(Image credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: archival Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)

On Mikey Madison: vintage John Galliano dress; Manolo Blahnik Chaos Satin Stiletto Sandals ($775)

(Image credit: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress ($3700), Leather Waist Belt ($1050), and Dominique Sandals in Satin Crepe ($990)

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Elle Fanning: Valentino coat, dress, and shoes

On the Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Chanel Haute Couture S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Dolce & Gabbana S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Prada S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Giambattista Valli S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Carolina Herrera S/S 25

Shop Pretty Satin Shoes

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Slingback Pumps $945 SHOP NOW I don't think I'll ever forget these.

Reformation Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingbacks $278 SHOP NOW Reformation's satin shoe game is strong.

LOULOU DE SAISON Petros Satin Slippers $480 SHOP NOW Love a baby wedge.

Emme Parsons Leandra Pumps $585 SHOP NOW These hit on three major trends: satin, T-strap, and red.

Jimmy Choo Pixie 80 Satin Pumps $975 SHOP NOW Into this teardrop heel.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Kitten-Heel Satin Slingback Pumps $1295 SHOP NOW A classic.

Stuart Weitzman Poppy Embellished Slide Sandals $395 SHOP NOW Fancy flats.

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Pumps $1170 SHOP NOW If it's Prada I want it.

STAUD Brigitte Slide Sandals $295 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with Staud.

The Row Voluptas Sandals $1390 SHOP NOW The chicest way to wear bows.

Toteme Satin Ballet Flats $630 SHOP NOW Prepare to wear these constantly.

Sandy Liang Pointe Mary Jane Flat $550 SHOP NOW Sandy Liang's satin Mary Janes are constantly selling out.

Saint Laurent Dominique 110 Crêpe Satin Sandals $990 SHOP NOW I predict that these new Saint Laurent sandals will be a spring It shoe.

GUCCI Rubber and Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats $990 SHOP NOW Another soon-to-be It shoe.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Terka 70 Bow-Embellished Poplin-Trimmed Satin Pumps $925 SHOP NOW A smart investment.

Khaite Monroe Satin Loafers $880 SHOP NOW I'd pair these with lace socks.

Miu Miu Satin Ballerinas $1020 SHOP NOW This might be the best Miu Miu satin ballerinas color yet.

Giambattista Valli Bow Satin Sandals $850 $510 SHOP NOW Powder pink satin shoes on sale? Seems like a win.

Amina Muaddi Charlotte 95 Satin Pumps $825 $577 SHOP NOW Block heels are cool again.

Prada Satin Ballet Flats $1370 SHOP NOW I think about these a lot.

Retrofête Corinna Satin Heels $598 SHOP NOW White satin shoes are brave but these are worth it.