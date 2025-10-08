All the Chicest Ballet-Flat Outfits Have *This* in Common for Fall

When it comes to footwear, ballet flats have officially secured their spot in the wardrobe-staple rotation. But for fall 2025, there’s something that makes them feel extra "right now." The chicest ballet-flat outfits have one thing in common: They’re all anchored by either black or brown ballet flats. While designers may play with shapes and styling details, these two core colors are what everyone is actually gravitating toward, creating a streamlined yet versatile base for fall looks.
Black ballet flats have become the ultimate pairing piece for sleek, minimalist outfits this season. Worn with tailored trousers, longline coats, or slim-leg denim, they add just the right amount of polish while maintaining an unfussy, effortless vibe. They’re also proving to be the go-to option for fashion insiders who lean into a Parisian aesthetic, styling them with oversize knits, sharp blazers, and structured bags for a look that’s equal parts timeless and of-the-moment.
On the flip side, brown ballet flats offer a softer, earthier alternative that complements fall’s warm, layered color palettes. Think tonal looks with camel coats, chocolate suedes, and rich maroon knits—all grounded with a pair of brown flats that feel quietly luxe. They strike the perfect balance between classic and cozy, making them the shoe of choice for those who want an understated yet intentional finish to their autumn dressing.
Whether styled in black or brown, the beauty of these ballet flats lies in their versatility. They can swing from office-ready to off-duty, from jeans to dresses, while always feeling current thanks to the color choice. This fall, the most stylish outfits aren’t trying to reinvent the ballet flat—they’re just narrowing in on the two shades that make the shoe style feel instantly elevated and endlessly wearable.
See the chicest fall ballet-flat outfits we’ve seen so far this season and shop the essentials along the way.
Get the look: Oversize sweater + Long pendant necklace + White jeans + Brown ballet flats
Madewell
The Mylie Ballet Flats
Get the look: Leather jacket + White T-shirt + Gingham miniskirt + Black ballet flats
Schutz
Arissa Flats
Get the look: Oversize brown blazer + Leather miniskirt + Brown ballet flats
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flats
Get the look: Gray sweater + Leather jacket + Mid-length skirt + Black ballet flats
Madewell
The Greta Double-Strap Ballet Flats
Get the look: Leopard cardigan + Lace cami + Brown trousers + Black ballet flats
Cole Haan
Bethany Ballerina Flats
Get the look: Brown suede jacket + Bodysuit + Black trousers + Black ballet flats
Linea Paolo
Mila Ballerina Flats
Get the look: Matching maroon casual set + Gold necklace + Black ballet flats
Old Navy
Soft-Knit Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
Get the look: Bandana + Chunky knit sweater + Silk pants + Brown ballet flats
ALOHAS
Sway Flats
Get the look: Silk top + Vintage jeans + Two-tone black-and-brown ballet flats
Jamie Haller
The Cap Toe Slippers
Get the look: Printed maxi dress + Black ballet flats
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary
Get the look: Suede jacket + Midi skirt + Black ballet flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Ballet Flats
Get the look:Tan jacket + Loose jeans + Black ballet flats