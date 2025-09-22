Step Away From the Leggings—This Is the Low-Key Pant Trend You'll See Everywhere This Fall

As a very famous Oscar-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence is known for a great many things, and I'm taking it upon myself to add the best pants collection in NYC to that list. Over the past year or so, we've reported on countless pant outfits Lawrence has been photographed wearing on the streets of New York, and they just get cooler and cooler. Her latest look included a plethora of fall 2025 trends, including a plaid shirt tied around the waist, navy blue, mesh shoes, a studded bag, and a sporty pant trend that I predict we're about to see a lot of: track pants—specifically, red track pants.
So what leads me to say that track pants will be everywhere this fall? For starters, Lawrence's style is very influential among the fashion crowd, as she's constantly seen in the latest trends, wearing them in fresh ways that are true to her personal style. Aside from that, the sporty aesthetic has been going strong for the entirety of 2025, with athletic shorts, in particular, being a go-to this summer. Consider track pants the fall extension of that, and given that red continues to be a major color trend, a crimson pair such as Lawrence's makes perfect sense.
Given this information (and that today is the first official day of fall), perhaps it's time to add a pair of red track pants to your fall wardrobe. Keep scrolling to do just that.
