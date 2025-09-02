What’s Just as Comfortable as Leggings but More 2025? This Cool Pant Trend

My mantra when getting dressed is always “comfort over everything,” especially when the temperatures start to drop.Leggings have been my go-to choice for year-round wear, whether traveling, running errands, or simply spending a day out with friends. And celebrities likeKaia Gerber andLindsay Lohan have made leggings look put-together this year by pairing them with cardigans or button-downs recently, but what we’ve been missing this whole time is another comfortable pant trend:track pants. This summer, athletic shorts were the go-to sporty shorts trend for fashion people and celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. And now, the athletic, casual vibe is continuing into the fall.
Admittedly, I was on the fence about wearing track pants too often, as they give off the same too-casual vibe assweatpants. However,Ayo Ediberi was just spotted in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival wearing a pair of wide-leg black track pants, styled with a black button-down, aChanel quilted hobo bag, and abaseball cap, which has become a signature accessory for the actress. While the sporty pants were quite flowy and oversized, the addition of her polished leather bag and structured button-down balanced her outfit out, giving it a look that was chic, relaxed, and elevated all at once.
Leggings are a wardrobe staple at this point, but based on how cool Ediberi's track pants outfit is, I predict they'll be giving leggings a run for their money this fall. So, if you’re on the market for a new pair of comfortable, sporty pants that aren’t leggings, keep scrolling.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.