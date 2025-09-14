Hula Hoop Waistlines, 3-D Florals, and Furry Details—Altuzarra Explores Twisted Beauty For Spring 2026

In the heart of Manhattan, at the historical Woolworth Building, Altuzarra’s spring 2026 runway collection redefined womanhood through subtle subversions. The designer of the eponymous label, Joseph Altuzzura, said he rooted the collection in a “fleeting image, caught in the periphery—something that looks familiar, but upon closer inspection, is subtly, even absurdly off.”
Models walked wearing intently surreal designs, made for a double-take. Loose T-shirt dresses are actually quite stiff, satin pieces. Florals were hand-painted onto dresses, inspired by the opening scene of the dark comedy American Beauty, where a red rose is a continuous motif. Soft, but glamorous details echo the trends of 1940s Hollywood. Hula hoop silhouettes and feathered cocktail dresses are really made of knit, and touches of playfulness are added from hula hoop drop waistlines. Chic clutch bags are reimagined from the label’s Orgami bag.
Chic Clutches
Clutches will be everywhere by Spring 2026, and Altuzarra is making sure of it. The designer constructed the small carry to be ergonomic, featuring a strap that allows the hand to go under. Models looked effortlessly chic, holding a rectangular or geometrical, Origami-style bag with delicate dresses.
Harem Pants
Loose and easy were the main trends throughout the entire collection, and harem pants were a testament to this. The rounded silhouette and generous draping into a tapered hemline were an indication of the designer's dedication to clean lines.
3-D Florals
Whimsy was another through line in the collection with three-dimensional florals adorning models. The designer pulled inspiration from his children's collage artworks, driving in the fact that cheekiness is always welcome in womanhood and fashion.
Furry Details
Faux fur trims for spring were unexpected as models were dressed in fur short sleeves, pencil skirts with fringe hemlines, and floral dresses with fur shrugs. While the spring is known for lightness and warmth, these looks are reminiscent of 1940s Hollywood, where glamor comes before comfort.
Hula Hoop Waistlines
Spring of 2026 will be defined by unlikely trends such as the hula hoop waistline. Soft, flowy fabrics are juxtaposed with a structured, drop hula hoop waistline that reminds me that girlhood and womanhood often blend within fashion.
