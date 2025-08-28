The Exact Sneakers That Everyone With Cool Taste Will Wear This Fall

Welcome to the cool-sneaker renaissance. Even though fall is always associated with the arrival of boots, flats, and loafers, it's set to be the season of the sneaker. Everywhere we look, fashion people are glossing over more quintessential autumnal shoes for one of the many fresh pairs that are emerging right now. The most exciting styles of the moment are coming from heritage sportswear brands like Puma but also from more unlikely fashion labels including Tory Burch and ALO, who are putting their own forward spin on fall sneakers.
With so many new styles launching into the market, sneakers have never looked better, and even if you don't consider yourself a big sneaker person, there's a good chance you'll be influenced to add a pair into your outfit rotation this season. At least, all the fashion people with good taste will be doing so—specifically, the exact six pairs below. These are the sneakers that you'll see on every block from L.A. to NYC and in your feed on key tastemakers. Discover and shop them each here.
ALO Sunset Sneakers
It takes a pair that is especially buzzy to bump traditional sportswear labels down the list of sneaker sources, but right now, ALO has become the number one place to buy sneakers, and it's all thanks to its new Sunset style, a retro, slim-soled pair finished in suede that we've already spotted on Elsa Hosk and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Arriving in suede finishes and warm earth tones, one of the noteworthiest styles of the season can be found at Tory Burch. As with many of the brand's viral shoes, the new Field Sneakers are set to become to go-tos for a certain subset of in-the-know New Yorkers and Londoners.
Shop the Sneakers
Tory Burch
Field Sneaker in Green
Tory Burch
Field Sneaker in Green
Field Sneaker in Green
Reebok Classic AZ
Sofia Richie Grainge is one of the first people to pick up on fall's rising It sneakers, the Reebok Classic AZ, which she styled effortlessly with an all-black look that let the vibrant green sneakers take center stage. Their 1970s-inspired silhouette and gummy tread sole make them one of the best (and budget-friendliest) options to nail the retro sneaker trend.
Shop the Sneakers
Reebok
Classic Az Sneakers
Reebok
Classic AZ Sneakers
Wales Bonner Mary Jane Sneakers
Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to step out in the most under-the-radar pair and style them flawlessly. Her Mary Jane sneakers from Wales Bonner are the kind that only the most in-the-know and forward dressers will be wearing come fall.
Shop the Sneakers
Wales Bonner
Mary Jane Flat Sneakers
Wales Bonner
Black & Off-White Mary Jane Flat Sneakers
Wales Bonner
Mary Jane Sneaker
Marc Jacobs 72 Spring Sneakers
Marc Jacobs creating one of the most exciting new sneakers wasn't on my 2025 bingo card, but I'm so happy to report that the 72 Spring sneakers are definitely a pair to have on your radar. Coming in fresh color combinations like yellow and brown and pink and burgundy, these have major It-shoe potential.
