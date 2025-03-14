Everything We'll Covet and Adopt From The Row's Winter 2025 Collection

The headlines that closed out Paris Fashion Week were ones of supersized sets and large crowds that leading labels like Saint Laurent and Chanel commanded. By contrast, The Row hosted an intimate gathering marked by a decided lack of seating assignments (some latecomers ended up sitting on the carpet) and the reinstatement of their notorious no-phone policy. Inevitably, a lack of content around the runway show only fueled more buzz and anticipation around the collection so that by the time images were finally released several days later, we were all jumping at the chance to dissect and digest the elements that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become the blueprints for next-season style.

Despite the air of exclusivity, The Row's influence knows no bounds, serving as a kind of sartorial North Star for the industry at large, and its impact was strongest this season as fashion critics pointed out just how many markers of Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen's austere minimalism could be spotted throughout the collections—"knocking off" was the term Rachel Tashjian used in her piece for The Washington Post. So now that the brand has unveiled the Winter 2025 collection, we're already making informed predictions about which trends—or rather, anti-trends—will become the prevailing elements of our collective fall 2025 style. Here, we're unpacking the collection's top-level takeaways and the potential new It items to know.

Shoes Were Notably Absent

Before we discuss what was present on the runway, there was one piece notoriously missing in action: shoes. In nearly half the collection, a pair of thick cashmere tights were the only piece of fabric separating the models' feet from the plush carpet below. It was an instant reminder of something every woman has experienced: that moment when you're getting ready to leave the house and are in a state of half-dress, almost presentable but not quite yet. The tights didn't merely appear from underneath a trench coat or tunic, but also arrived draped over the shoulders as a quasi-scarf. Regardless, they instantly became a piece to keep an eye on as a future buy.

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

Accessories Veered Artsy and Antique

Last summer, stylist Allison Bornstein coined the term "chic desert aunt" to describe a rising aesthetic defined by airy separates paired with antique jewelry accents. Well, The Row show just cemented the idea into the fashion zeitgeist. Antique accents were notably some of the only ways models accessorized their pared-back ensembles, whether that was a shell strung from a piece of black cord and tied around the waist of a tailored wool coat, miniature perfume bottles dangling over the shoulders of a knit dress, or a sculpted stone peeking out from underneath a the waistline of a crewneck sweater.

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

Coats Were Cocoon-Like

Great outerwear is a mainstay in any The Row wardrobe and for winter 2025 the coats arrived in cocoon shapes with flipped-up collars and soft rounded shoulders that seemed to all but swallow the models. It wouldn't be a collection from the brand without coats that were themselves an entire look, and that's exactly what these cocoon coats did. Fur was another category this collection introduced with a short fur coat that arrived with a stole collar and relaxed frame.

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

Lots (and Lots!) of Layers

The color palette of charcoal, black, and stone hues may have been simplistic but the configuration of garments on top of each other was anything but. Layering arrived in both straightforward ways—tonal scarves draped across knits of the same shade—and experimental ones—sleeveless knit dresses worn over long-sleeve sweaters or a blazer half-tucked into a column skirt.

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)

Funnel Necks 2.0

Just as the funnel-neck jacket trend is reaching its height this spring, The Row is already charting the course for the evolution on the high-neck silhouette. Their proposal? Wearing a jacket with the collar flipped up for a more informal approach. Cropped and belted trench coats and boiled wool blazers both featured this styling trick that gave the classic items a renewed life and it's a zero-buy idea that fashion people will certainly be adopting without delay.

(Image credit: The Row)

(Image credit: The Row)