Leggings often get ushered into the category of cool-weather trousers (if they're not already firmly deemed athleisure), but this spring, there are several ways you can make the most of these versatile staples. With the right jackets, tops and shoes—and even the right bag—leggings expand far beyond autumnal outfits and workout looks. They can feel sophisticated and chic, but also give more polished garments, like a blazer or pair of heels, a laidback appeal for your elevated spring outfits. If you're not sure how to continue their stint in your closet this season, look no further. There are a handful of spring trends to wear with leggings that'll refresh your inspiration.
Some of the trends on our radar getting paired with leggings the most in spring are seemingly a range of different blazers, grey knitwear and accessories that have taken 2026 by storm, including shoes with higher vamps and compact baguette bags. You'll also find a mix of leggings on this list, but two more than others. Both stirrup and capri styles make the compilation, as fashion women across the globe are most often found gravitating towards these specific silhouettes. It makes sense. Leggings are easy but sleek. They're reliable for more active days, but they can easily be dressed up. They're breathable for warmer days, but offer enough coverage when winter still shows face. No wonder why fashion people are reaching for them this season.
Scroll on for five different ways to wear leggings in spring 2026.
5 Chic Ways to Wear with Leggings in 2026:
1. Linen Blazer + Leggings + Slingbacks
Style Notes: Who said leggings can't be dressed up? Pairing them with heels and a linen blazer is all you need to prove otherwise. Ruched sleeve blazers are trending this spring, and they look exceptional when paired with stirrup leggings, as Dawn shows.
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Massimo Dutti
Linen Suit Blazer
The cut of this blazer automatically makes any pair of leggings look chic.
H&M
Stirrup Leggings
Stirrup leggings are one of the most coveted cuts for editors and the fashion set.
ZARA
Slingback High-Heel Shoes
A reliable choice for any occasion or outfit.
2. Grey Jumper + Leggings + High-Vamp Shoes
Style Notes: This spring, black and brown jumpers are being traded out for grey jumpers. It's the perfect neutral that's elegant and sophisticated but slightly lighter for spring. High-vamp shoes are also in, and as Coco proves, the two trends look impeccable paired together with leggings. It's the perfect blend of laidback and elevated.
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& Other Stories
Boxy Knit Jumper
This jumper will work with anything, from leggings to skirts to both dark and light-wash jeans.
Skims
The Essential Collection High-Waisted Stirrup Legging
These come in sizes XXS to 4X, and both black and dark brown shades.
JIL SANDER
Crinkled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
High vamp silhouettes are so in right now.
3. White Shirt + Capri Leggings + Baguette Bag
Style Notes: Both capri leggings and baguette bags are having a resurgence in 2026. With structured totes and extra-large clutches reigning last year, we're seeing a movement toward compact and sleek handbags. There's something so freeing about having less to carry, whether it's a bag or layers, during warmer seasons. Marilyn wore hers with a classic white shirt and minimalist sandals for a timeless aesthetic.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff: Fine Poplin, White
A great choice from the high street if you don't want to several hundred on a baguette bag.
4. Sweater + Printed Leggings + Loafers
Style Notes: Sleek and streamlined loafers aren't going anywhere this spring, and they're a stylish way of elevating a pair of leggings and a sweater, as Anouk has done. With printed leggings and a classic white top, you can effortless go from workout plans to coffee with friends, changing only your footwear.