Chronically Dry Lips? This $24 Viral Lip Mask Is Worth Every Penny

If you have dry lips, odds are you know how difficult it can be to manage them. Personally, I know that no matter the season, if I don't stay on top of lip care, it's only a matter of time before peeling and painful cracking start showing up. I've tried everything from hydrating glosses to drugstore lip balms and scrubs, but the relief I get is usually short-term. Sure, my lips might stay relatively soft for the day, but most times, I'm not actually seeing any long-lasting improvements despite consistent use.
Naturally, this has made me a bit of a skeptic when it comes to trying new lip products that promise a supple pout. But at the end of the day, maintaining soft lips is one of my primary beauty concerns, so I won't skip on an opportunity to try a new product. I have a long list of formulas I've tried and want to try, and on that list is the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.
With people talking left and right about how incredible their results are, I got curious and decided to test it out for myself over the course of a month. Is it actually worth the hype? Keep reading for my full review to find out.
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About Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask
The Lip Sleeping Mask is a Korean beauty overnight treatment designed to nourish lips, leaving them soft and hydrated. It's a leave-on formula that doesn't have to be removed in the morning, and the $24 formula contains key ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and vitamin C.
When blended together, you get a creamy texture that's designed to protect against external aggressors and improve smoothness for up to eight hours. It comes in seven different scents with an additional seven limited edition options currently available. Although these lip masks come in different colors, it goes on clear and can be applied with either your fingertip or the applicator that comes in the packaging.
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
Pros: Smells great, softens lips, mess-free
Cons: None
How I Used Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask
I spent the first two weeks of the testing process sticking to the usage guidelines for the mask. All you need to do is apply a generous amount to your lips in the evening and leave it on overnight. If you have any excess product on in the morning you can wipe it off as needed.
After I started seeing results, I decided to switch things up a bit for the remaining two weeks and used it throughout the day or really anytime when I caught myself biting my lips a lot (a habit of mine when I'm focused on something). When I was using the product strictly overnight, I used the applicator that came with the mask and never felt like I needed to wipe off any excess product, which I loved for the sake of keeping things mess-free.
The Results
The overnight results from this lip mask are truly undeniable. Anytime I put a lip balm on before bed, my lips feel a bit softer in the morning, but it never really feels like that hydration is truly lasting. With this formula there was a noticeable difference. Not only were my lips soft, but overtime, I also didn't feel like I needed to rush to put on another layer of product or another balm first thing in the morning to maintain that softness. I also noticed less cracking and flaking after a few days.
Is Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask Worth It?
I'm someone that’s all for buying drugstore alternatives to slightly pricier products. However, I think that this lip mask is genuinely worth the money, especially for people who struggle with chronically dry lips. I know I'm not the only person out there that feels like no matter what they try, nothing seems to work or make a long-term difference, but this formula actually delivers results that last. I tried the berry scent, but I can also appreciate that there are seven other scents to choose from, in addition to some limited edition options as well.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.