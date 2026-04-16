I Re-Created 10 Viral Spring 2026 Runway Looks for Under $400—You're Welcome

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Photos of models wearing Spring Summer 2026 runway looks.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

This spring, I want to look rich. Not like, "I have two houses and a solid financial plan to retire at 40" rich, but instead, look "Oh, this outfit? I just threw my favorite full runway look to go get a smoothie," rich. I may have runway-level taste but I certainly don't have a runway-level budget, and after browsing the best spring 2026 runway trends late last week, I felt compelled to make a guide for the fashion people who want to look like a million bucks without actually spending that kind of money. Ready to wear? In this economy?!

After scrolling for countless hours online and asking our editors their favorite spring 2026 runway looks, I was able to put together 10 outfits that dominated the conversation last season, along with where to get them at a fraction of the cost. Ready to re-create the best runway looks from the likes of Bottega Veneta, Celine, and Versace without going into crazy credit card debt? Don't worry, I've got you covered.

Shop The Best Spring 2026 Runway Looks For Under $400

Photo of model wearing spring 2026 trends on the runway.

Outfit combination: Suede jacket, white pants and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Altuzarra Spring Summer 2027)

Photo of model wearing spring 2026 trends on the runway.

Outfit combination: Cotton poplin maxi dress and matching head scarf.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Calvin Klein Spring Summer 2026.)

Photo of model wearing spring 2026 trends on the runway.

Outfit combination: Navy trench coat, red handbag, and strappy sandals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Celine Spring Summer 2026.)

Photo of model wearing spring 2026 trends on the runway.

Outfit combination: Matching gray pant suit and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Chanel Spring Summer 2026.)