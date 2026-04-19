With the weather in flux, my mind has been fixated on one thing this month: transitional outfits. I’ve always struggled to deal with the UK’s turbulent weather come spring, and each year my capsule wardrobe doesn’t seem to cut it. When you’re dressing for warm rays one minute and scattered showers the next, mornings can feel like a guessing game, and the category I find most challenging is tops. The cosy knitwear I relied on in the colder months is a touch too heavy, but it still feels too cold to lean into pretty embroidered blouses justyet. And in looking for a piece to help me solve this problem, I noticed the resurgence of the scarf blouse.
With an integrated scarf to drape or tie loosely around the neck, these elegant tops are primed for the modest dressers amongst us, offering a demure way to tap into the boho-blouse trend with a quiet air of refinement. You'll find versions reminiscent of '80s-style pussy-bow blouses along with more modern "undone" styles that still retain a sense of regality.
Scarf blouses bridge the gap between clean-lined minimalism and maximalist dressing, and I'm in the market to invest, so I turned to the most fashionable people on my social feeds to uncover how they've been styling theirs. I stumbled across plenty of enviable outfit inspiration, from warm-weather-appropriate linen trousers and ballet flats, to fashion-forward Bermuda shorts and knee-high boots. Ready to be convinced? Keep scrolling to discover the five chicest ways to wear a scarf blouse.
The 5 Chicest Scarf-Blouse Outfits to Re-Create Now:
Style Notes:Rochelle Humes is one of my personal style muses, and she can convince me of almost anything, fashion-wise. This very cool scarf-blouse outfit is no different. Choosing a structured long-sleeved style in a soft blue hue and pairing it with dark-wash denim Bermuda shorts and brown knee-high boots makes for a look which is equal parts polished and playful.
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Reiss
Charlotte Blouse
Up close, this scarf blouse has a denim-like feel.
ME+EM
Relaxed Bermuda Short
Pair with a tank top and ballet flats in summer.
Karen Millen
Turner Boot
If you have wide calves like me, try these.
2. Scarf Blouse + Waistcoat + Trousers
Style Notes: Using her fluid scarf blouse to add an elevated point of interest to her timeless waistcoat-and-trouser two-piece, Anouk Yve's look is so elegant. If you want to follow her lead, focus on footwear to define the mood. Loafers will make this feel more office-appropriate but still cool, whilst sleek kitten heels will dress it up.
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Karen Millen
Sleeveless Blazer
The wrap detail is a nice touch.
MANGO
Silk Blouse With Foulard Collar
I can't believe this elegant 100%-silk blouse is from Mango.
COS
Relaxed Wide-Leg Trousers
I recently tried on these linen-blend trousers, and I can attest that they're as comfortable as they look.
3. Scarf Blouse + Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Amira's look is perfect for modest dressers and shows how to make a scarf blouse feel up to date for 2026. Pairing her sage-green blouse with