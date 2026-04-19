Minimalist and Eclectic Dressers Rarely Agree, But Both Know This "Dated" Blouse Pairs Best With Jeans, Linen and Skirts

Elegant scarf blouses are all over my social feeds, but they're far from the "stuffy" styles of yore. Scroll to see five outfits with scarf blouses, from elevated to edgy.

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Three fashion people wear Scarf blouse outfits 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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With the weather in flux, my mind has been fixated on one thing this month: transitional outfits. I’ve always struggled to deal with the UK’s turbulent weather come spring, and each year my capsule wardrobe doesn’t seem to cut it. When you’re dressing for warm rays one minute and scattered showers the next, mornings can feel like a guessing game, and the category I find most challenging is tops. The cosy knitwear I relied on in the colder months is a touch too heavy, but it still feels too cold to lean into pretty embroidered blouses just yet. And in looking for a piece to help me solve this problem, I noticed the resurgence of the scarf blouse.

Princess Diana On A Visit To Rome Wearing A Suit Designed By Fashion Designer Bruce Oldfield

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With an integrated scarf to drape or tie loosely around the neck, these elegant tops are primed for the modest dressers amongst us, offering a demure way to tap into the boho-blouse trend with a quiet air of refinement. You'll find versions reminiscent of '80s-style pussy-bow blouses along with more modern "undone" styles that still retain a sense of regality.

It's hard to ignore the royal connotations of scarf blouses, considering they were a staple in the wardrobes of patron saints of fashion, Grace Kelly and Princess Diana, and are also a favourite of Kate Middleton.

iliridakrasniqi

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Scarf blouses bridge the gap between clean-lined minimalism and maximalist dressing, and I'm in the market to invest, so I turned to the most fashionable people on my social feeds to uncover how they've been styling theirs. I stumbled across plenty of enviable outfit inspiration, from warm-weather-appropriate linen trousers and ballet flats, to fashion-forward Bermuda shorts and knee-high boots. Ready to be convinced? Keep scrolling to discover the five chicest ways to wear a scarf blouse.

The 5 Chicest Scarf-Blouse Outfits to Re-Create Now:

1. Pussy-Bow Blouse + Bermuda Shorts + Knee-High Boots

rochellehumes

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Style Notes: Rochelle Humes is one of my personal style muses, and she can convince me of almost anything, fashion-wise. This very cool scarf-blouse outfit is no different. Choosing a structured long-sleeved style in a soft blue hue and pairing it with dark-wash denim Bermuda shorts and brown knee-high boots makes for a look which is equal parts polished and playful.

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2. Scarf Blouse + Waistcoat + Trousers

anoukyve

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Using her fluid scarf blouse to add an elevated point of interest to her timeless waistcoat-and-trouser two-piece, Anouk Yve's look is so elegant. If you want to follow her lead, focus on footwear to define the mood. Loafers will make this feel more office-appropriate but still cool, whilst sleek kitten heels will dress it up.

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3. Scarf Blouse + Jeans + Ballet Flats

modestmira_

(Image credit: @modestmira_ )

Style Notes: Amira's look is perfect for modest dressers and shows how to make a scarf blouse feel up to date for 2026. Pairing her sage-green blouse with