How to Wear the Summer Heel Trend Everyone Bought Last Year in 2026

Look like the coolest dresser this season.

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Collage of women wearing kitten-heel thong sandals.
(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen; @smythsisters; @monikh)
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Last year, one shoe trend dominated the internet and the streets. It was easy to style, perfect for the warm weather, and very comfortable for all-day wear, and it wasn’t a pair of flip-flops. It was its much more elegant older cousin: kitten-heel thong sandals. This shoe trend was genuinely everywhere we turned, and now it’s back for another round of being summer’s top shoe trend. Kitten-heel thong sandals are the answer to your summer shoe dilemmas. Trust me, I’ve already dusted off my pair for the rest of the season.

I’ve seen them styled with long shorts all around NYC and with white denim online. Some fashion people are even wearing them with casual cargo pants for a stylish contrast. If you haven’t tried a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals yet and need some convincing, keep scrolling for some outfit inspiration and shop each look.

With Long Shorts

Long shorts are back to take their rightful place as summer’s It bottoms trend. They look especially chic with a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals and a delicate top. This look is perfect for spring and the transition into summer. I’m never opposed to outfit repeating, as this look is perfect for any daytime occasion, whether you’re going to an event or just running errands and want to look cute. Accessorize with a pair of sunglasses and a simple shoulder bag, and your look is complete.

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A woman wearing a black top, long brown shorts, black kitten heels, a black bag, and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

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With Polished Black and White Pieces

More often than not, less is more. Let your shoes do the talking by keeping your clothing items simple. A polished white linen button-down shirt and a pair of black Bermuda shorts will do just the trick. You can even try styling this look vice versa with a black top and white Bermuda shorts, and it will still look just as elevated. Throw on your shoes, a pair of sunglasses, and a bag, and you’re chic for the day.

A woman wearing a white button-down shirt, black Bermuda shorts, and black kitten heel thong sandals.

(Image credit: @anna__laplace)

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With White Denim

White denim is always an interesting way to switch up a spring and summer look. We all love summer whites, so a pair of white jeans is fitting to wear with a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals. Try styling your denim and shoes with a lightweight funnel-neck jacket if the weather permits. Then add a burgundy, slouchy leather shoulder bag for a pop of color. And if you really want to up the ante, wear a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals in a bright color like orange.

A woman wearing a tan suede jacket, white pants, and orange thong sandals.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

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With Balloon Pants

Balloon pants are perfect for spring and summer. They’re flowy, lightweight, and make an outfit even more fun without trying too hard. Try styling them with a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals and a funnel-neck jacket like this look, or if the weather is much warmer, just stick with a simple white tank top or baby tee. You’ll still look incredibly chic either way. Throw on your everyday shoulder bag to take on the day as your best-dressed self.