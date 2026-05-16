How to Wear the Summer Heel Trend Everyone Bought Last Year in 2026

Last year, one shoe trend dominated the internet and the streets. It was easy to style, perfect for the warm weather, and very comfortable for all-day wear, and it wasn’t a pair of flip-flops. It was its much more elegant older cousin: kitten-heel thong sandals. This shoe trend was genuinely everywhere we turned, and now it’s back for another round of being summer’s top shoe trend. Kitten-heel thong sandals are the answer to your summer shoe dilemmas. Trust me, I’ve already dusted off my pair for the rest of the season.
I’ve seen them styled with long shorts all around NYC and with white denim online. Some fashion people are even wearing them with casual cargo pants for a stylish contrast. If you haven’t tried a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals yet and need some convincing, keep scrolling for some outfit inspiration and shop each look.
With Long Shorts
Long shorts are back to take their rightful place as summer’s It bottoms trend. They look especially chic with a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals and a delicate top. This look is perfect for spring and the transition into summer. I’m never opposed to outfit repeating, as this look is perfect for any daytime occasion, whether you’re going to an event or just running errands and want to look cute. Accessorize with a pair of sunglasses and a simple shoulder bag, and your look is complete.
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Banana Republic
Linen Tie-Front Shirt
Reformation
Drew Shorts
Tony Bianco
Krista Black Nappa Heels
Chimi
Dele Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
With Polished Black and White Pieces
More often than not, less is more. Let your shoes do the talking by keeping your clothing items simple. A polished white linen button-down shirt and a pair of black Bermuda shorts will do just the trick. You can even try styling this look vice versa with a black top and white Bermuda shorts, and it will still look just as elevated. Throw on your shoes, a pair of sunglasses, and a bag, and you’re chic for the day.
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MANGO
Samara Linen Button-Up Shirt
COS
Pleated Cotton Pants
Verafied
Silver Comb Charm in Silver
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Thong Sandals
With White Denim
White denim is always an interesting way to switch up a spring and summer look. We all love summer whites, so a pair of white jeans is fitting to wear with a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals. Try styling your denim and shoes with a lightweight funnel-neck jacket if the weather permits. Then add a burgundy, slouchy leather shoulder bag for a pop of color. And if you really want to up the ante, wear a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals in a bright color like orange.
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Sandro
Studded Suede Jacket
AGOLDE
Arc Loose Wide Crop Jeans
COACH
Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag
Farm Rio
Rob Thong Sandals
With Balloon Pants
Balloon pants are perfect for spring and summer. They’re flowy, lightweight, and make an outfit even more fun without trying too hard. Try styling them with a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals and a funnel-neck jacket like this look, or if the weather is much warmer, just stick with a simple white tank top or baby tee. You’ll still look incredibly chic either way. Throw on your everyday shoulder bag to take on the day as your best-dressed self.