The Comfortable Pants Fashion People Always Wear Instead of Jeans In the Summer
We're reaching that time of the year when your jeans are likely to go on hiatus. I live in North Carolina (not the mountainous part—the hot part), so mine certainly will be for the foreseeable future. The obvious alternatives are skirts, dresses, and shorts, but if you don't want to bare your legs all the time but also don't want to sweat, there's a solution and it's linen pants.
Linen pants are one of those anti-trend pieces that also feel kind of trendy right now. If I had a dollar for every pair of them I saw on my Instagram feed last summer, I'd be able to purchase a nice new pair of linen pants. And since I'm sure that'll be the case again in the very near future, I'm shopping for linen pants now while they're still fully stocked. Want to join me?
Keep scrolling to shop the best linen pants on the market, along with some fresh styling inspiration sprinkled in along the way.
These always get rave reviews and I can say after trying them that they're 100% worth the hype.
These would look chic with a swimsuit or dressed up for a summery night out.
There's never been a better season to get a pair of red linen pants.
If you haven't tried Aritzia's popular Effortless Pants, this is your chance.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
