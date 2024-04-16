The Comfortable Pants Fashion People Always Wear Instead of Jeans In the Summer

We're reaching that time of the year when your jeans are likely to go on hiatus. I live in North Carolina (not the mountainous part—the hot part), so mine certainly will be for the foreseeable future. The obvious alternatives are skirts, dresses, and shorts, but if you don't want to bare your legs all the time but also don't want to sweat, there's a solution and it's linen pants.

Linen pants are one of those anti-trend pieces that also feel kind of trendy right now. If I had a dollar for every pair of them I saw on my Instagram feed last summer, I'd be able to purchase a nice new pair of linen pants. And since I'm sure that'll be the case again in the very near future, I'm shopping for linen pants now while they're still fully stocked. Want to join me?

Keep scrolling to shop the best linen pants on the market, along with some fresh styling inspiration sprinkled in along the way.

Stylish linen pants outfit

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pants

These always get rave reviews and I can say after trying them that they're 100% worth the hype.

Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Soleil Pants in Linen

J.Crew is a great place to go for affordable linen pants.

Linen Pants
H&M
Linen Pants

I'm positive these will sell out in a flash.

Lina Straight Linen Pant
Banana Republic
Lina Straight Linen Pants

This is a lovely polished option.

Stylish linen pants outfit

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Madewell Linen Pants
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

The reviews for these are understandably perfect.

Flared Linen Trousers
& Other Stories
Flared Linen Trousers

And now, something a little different.

Leo Pants
Lioness
Leo Pants

This tailored pair is a linen-cotton blend.

Tie Waist Wide Leg Crop Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Tie Waist Wide Leg Crop Linen Blend Pants

You'll wear this classic pair for years to come.

Stylish linen pants outfit

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Fernando Linen Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Pants

These would look chic with a swimsuit or dressed up for a summery night out.

Chloe Pleat Linen Pants
Rolla's
Chloe Pleat Linen Pants

This color is excellent.

Tomasina Pants
Figue
Tomasina Pants

Linen and whipstitching are a great match.

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen

There's never been a better season to get a pair of red linen pants.

Stylish linen pants outfit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

H&M linen pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen Pants

Another excellent H&M pair for a jaw-dropping price.

Pleated Woven Straight-Leg Pants
Toteme
Pleated Woven Straight-Leg Pants

I'll gladly take anything Toteme.

Wide-Leg Tailored Linen Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Linen Pants

I suddenly need a pair of pink linen pants.

Graysen Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Loro Piana
Graysen Linen Wide-Leg Pants

The most luxurious of linens.

Stylish linen pants outfit

(Image credit: @monikh)

100% Linen Wideleg Pants - Women
Mango
100% Linen Wideleg Pants

Of course Mango has beautiful linen pants for under $100.

The Effortless Pant™ Linen
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants in Linen

If you haven't tried Aritzia's popular Effortless Pants, this is your chance.

Tailored Linen Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Trousers

For all of the puddle pants lovers out there.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants

These look so very comfortable.

Stylish linen pants outfit

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Emmie Linen Pants
Rails
Emmie Linen Pants

I hear great things about Rails' linen pants.

Hudson Drawstring Linen Pant
Dissh
Hudson Drawstring Linen Pants

Linen pants needn't be plain.

Rolla's Sailor Linen Pants
Rolla's
Sailor Linen Pants

I love everything about these.

100% Linen Pants - Women
Mango
100% Linen Pants

If the goal is to show off your sandals, these are for you.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

