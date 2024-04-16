The Comfortable Pants Fashion People Always Wear Instead of Jeans In the Summer

We're reaching that time of the year when your jeans are likely to go on hiatus. I live in North Carolina (not the mountainous part—the hot part), so mine certainly will be for the foreseeable future. The obvious alternatives are skirts, dresses, and shorts, but if you don't want to bare your legs all the time but also don't want to sweat, there's a solution and it's linen pants.

Linen pants are one of those anti-trend pieces that also feel kind of trendy right now. If I had a dollar for every pair of them I saw on my Instagram feed last summer, I'd be able to purchase a nice new pair of linen pants. And since I'm sure that'll be the case again in the very near future, I'm shopping for linen pants now while they're still fully stocked. Want to join me?

Keep scrolling to shop the best linen pants on the market, along with some fresh styling inspiration sprinkled in along the way.

Reformation Olina Linen Pants $178 SHOP NOW These always get rave reviews and I can say after trying them that they're 100% worth the hype.

J.Crew Soleil Pants in Linen $98 SHOP NOW J.Crew is a great place to go for affordable linen pants.

H&M Linen Pants $35 SHOP NOW I'm positive these will sell out in a flash.

Banana Republic Lina Straight Linen Pants $130 SHOP NOW This is a lovely polished option.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen $88 SHOP NOW The reviews for these are understandably perfect.

& Other Stories Flared Linen Trousers $139 SHOP NOW And now, something a little different.

Lioness Leo Pants $89 SHOP NOW This tailored pair is a linen-cotton blend.

Caslon Tie Waist Wide Leg Crop Linen Blend Pants $70 SHOP NOW You'll wear this classic pair for years to come.

Reformation Fernando Linen Pants $178 SHOP NOW These would look chic with a swimsuit or dressed up for a summery night out.

Rolla's Chloe Pleat Linen Pants $139 SHOP NOW This color is excellent.

Figue Tomasina Pants $398 SHOP NOW Linen and whipstitching are a great match.

Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen $98 SHOP NOW There's never been a better season to get a pair of red linen pants.

H&M Wide-Leg Linen Pants $38 SHOP NOW Another excellent H&M pair for a jaw-dropping price.

Toteme Pleated Woven Straight-Leg Pants $570 SHOP NOW I'll gladly take anything Toteme.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Linen Pants $120 SHOP NOW I suddenly need a pair of pink linen pants.

Loro Piana Graysen Linen Wide-Leg Pants $1050 SHOP NOW The most luxurious of linens.

Mango 100% Linen Wideleg Pants $90 SHOP NOW Of course Mango has beautiful linen pants for under $100.

Aritzia The Effortless Pants in Linen $148 SHOP NOW If you haven't tried Aritzia's popular Effortless Pants, this is your chance.

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Trousers $129 SHOP NOW For all of the puddle pants lovers out there.

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants $64.5 SHOP NOW These look so very comfortable.

Rails Emmie Linen Pants $168 SHOP NOW I hear great things about Rails' linen pants.

Dissh Hudson Drawstring Linen Pants $149.99 SHOP NOW Linen pants needn't be plain.

Rolla's Sailor Linen Pants $139 SHOP NOW I love everything about these.